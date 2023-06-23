G.Skill Allegedly Preps Non-Binary 24GB DDR5-6000 AMD EXPO Modules

G.Skill is working on non-binary 24GB DDR5 memory modules with EXPO profiles for AMD's Ryzen 7000-series processors, according to pictures of these DIMMs published by renowned hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU. These Trident Z5 modules will be rated for a 6000 MT/s data transfer rate, a sweet spot for AMD's AM5 CPUs.

G.Skill's 24GB Trident Z5 modules currently tested by various parties are rated for DDR5-6000 operation with CL40 48-48-96 latency settings at 1.35V. The modules will feature AMD EXPO profiles that simplify their settings on AMD AM5 systems. In addition, this means that they are thoroughly tested and fully compatible with AMD's Ryzen 7000-series processors based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture.

(Image credit: @Zed_Wang/Twitter)

Based on images published by @Zed_Wang, G.Skill's 24GB Trident Z modules (F5-6000J4048F24GX2-TZ5NR) can work and boot Windows in DDR5-6000 mode. Meanwhile, CPU-Z identifies the DRAM maker as SpecTek, a Micron subsidiary, so it looks like the memory sticks use 24Gb chips from Micron.

The modules are shipped in pairs, so it is more than reasonable to assume they will be commercially available in matched 48GB dual-channel kits. While we do not know their pricing, we are sure that they will sit between 32GB and 64GB kits and be priced accordingly.

When memory module makers started to ship their DDR5 DIMMs based on 24Gb DRAM ICs several months ago, those modules featured Intel's XMP profiles and worked fine on Intel-based machines. Meanwhile, motherboard makers had to ensure their proper support on AMD Ryzen 7000-based systems.

So far, no memory module maker has offered non-binary modules (e.g., 24GB, 48GB, 96GB) with AMD EXPO support, so G.Skill will likely be the first company to do so.