G.Skill Announces Trident Z5 DDR5 Memory Made with Samsung ICs

G.Skill has announced a new DDR5 memory lineup, featuring the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB. Designed to compete with the best RAM on the market, these kits will be designed for Intel's Alder Lake platform and built to run at speeds of up to 6400MHz. Each kit will come with hand-screened Samsung DDR5 ICs to ensure maximum performance and overclocking capability.

The new Z5 kits appear to be very fast compared to the standard JEDEC DDR5 6400Mhz standard of CL46. We don't know how far these new memory chips can be pushed, or what voltages they will tolerate. But if history repeats itself, we could see another "Samsung B-die" moment with these new ICs.

Aesthetically the new DDR5 modules feature a much more sleek and smooth exterior shape, compared to previous Trident Z models, likely giving the DIMMs a more elegant feel. The heatsinks themselves are made out of brushed aluminum and come in either black or silver.

The black Z5s feature a matte black finish on the heatsink, and a glossy strip on the side with Trident Z5 badging. The silver model also maintains the black glossy stripe, but the heatsink is colored in silver, giving the silver Z5's a two-toned color theme.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: G.Skill) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: G.Skill)

There will also be two color options in the form of RGB and non-RGB variants. The RGB models will feature a lightbar that resides on top of the heatsink, which is similar to previous Trident Z models.

You will be able to get three memory frequency configurations for the new Trident Z5s, ranging from 5600MHz to 6000MHz, and 6400MHz. Each frequency can be configured with either CL40 timings or faster CL36 timings. All kits will come in a 32GB (2x16GB) dual channel kit configuration.

Worldwide availability will start sometime in November of this year.