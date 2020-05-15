GTA 5 Free: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Grand Theft Auto V With All DLCs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Grand Theft Auto V came out way back in 2013, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the most popular games ever. When it came out, it wasn't weird to pay $60 for a copy and later shell out more for expansions and in-game content. Now, you can get a copy for free at the Epic Games store -- and it'll be yours to keep forever.

The catch is that you have to claim it within six days from today, but you'll be getting a Premium Edition copy of game that comes with all the DLC and in-game content. You'll even get $1 million dollars of in-game currency for GTA Online. That's a lot of cash flow: Will you invest it wisely for the long haul, or blow it on all the temptations you have to resist in real life?

For a limited time, get the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for free on the @EpicGames store.Details: https://t.co/84IV5wNIiH pic.twitter.com/XEfPprrpXHMay 15, 2020

It's not exactly clear why Rockstar and Epic Games have decided to offer GTA V for free this week. It's possible that it's just a promotional stunt to draw people to the Epic Games Store, giving Epic Games an opportunity to reel in more customers for paid titles. Either way, we won't complain about a free copy of GTA V.

How to Get GTA 5 for Free

To get the free GTA V download working, you have to enable two-factor authentication on your account. After, the download should be available to you.

It's possible the store will give you an error message stating that you can't download the free game. However, Epic Games is telling customers to then wait 24 hours and try again.

Understandably, traffic is extremely high with this title available for free, so you might need a little patience to score the bargain.

You can click here to head to the GTA V page on the Epic Games Store.