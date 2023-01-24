Gunnir Quietly Reveals Intel Arc A380 in MXM Form-Factor

China-based Gunnir is the only company that exclusively produces Intel-based graphics cards. It now transpires (opens in new tab) (thanks to @Zed_Wang) that the company also has a MXM module based on Intel's Arc A380 graphics processor equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Such modules can be used for notebooks, desktops in proprietary form-factors, and embedded applications.

Gunnir's LM-A380-6G MXM 3.1 Type-A modules seemingly use a desktop-grade Intel Arc A380 (ACM-G11 GPU with eight Xe cores or 1024 stream processors) graphics processor with 6GB of memory connected to the chip via a 96-bit interface, which is highly likely to be faster than laptop-oriented Arc A370M (ACM-G11 with eight Xe cores and a 64-bit memory interface).

(Image credit: Gunnir)

MXM modules are not exactly popular these days. Even high-end gaming notebooks come with soldered-down, integrated GPUs. The only exceptions are some Alienware / Dell laptops that use proprietary GPU modules. Making MXM modules based on Intel's desktop GPUs is something unexpected from Gunnir, yet keeping in mind the company's focus on Intel-based graphics cards, it is possible that the company wants to address desktops and embedded machines with its MXM 3.1 Type-A cards.

Meanwhile, the LM-A380-6G module is rated for up to 75W thermal board power, which is pretty hot for mainstream laptops, but which is suitable for desktops and embedded applications.

Gunnir's Arc A380 6GB MXM 3.1 Type-A modules are currently available from JD.com (opens in new tab) and Taobao for ¥1999 CNY - ¥2199 CNY ($260 - $286 without VAT), which is considerably higher than MSRP of desktop Arc A380, yet keeping in mind that the module is aimed at ultra-compact desktops and embedded applications, such a price does not seem to be surprisingly high.