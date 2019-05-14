HP Introduces 240Hz Omen X 25, 25f Monitors

(Image credit: HP)

There's no such thing as too many frames per second. Playing games at higher frame rates often makes them look better, feel more responsive, and let them retroactively justify the purchase of high-end graphics cards. The new Omen X 25 monitor HP announced today aims to prove that with a 240Hz refresh rate--a nearly 100Hz increase over the company's previous generation of gaming gaming monitors.

The Omen X 25 features a 1ms response time, G-Sync support, and 1080p resolution in addition to its 240Hz refresh rate. All of those features combined are supposed to make the monitor perfect for competitive games. That isn't an idle claim: HP partnered with Blizzard to make the Omen X 25 the official display of the Overwatch League. (Which is a business deal, sure, but it still backs up HP's claims.)

Which isn't to say competitive gamers are the Omen X 25's only target audience. HP also equipped the monitor with a height adjustable stand with 100mm travel, which should make the monitor a bit more comfortable to sit in front of, as well as ambient lighting. The former could help esports players and hopefuls; the latter is better suited to people who just want to make their games more immersive.

The Omen X 25 is rounded out by a so-called "micro-edge display" with 1mm bezels on three sides; one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4, and two USB 3.0 ports for connectivity; and a one-year limited warranty.

There's also a variant of the product called the Omen X 25f that supports G-Sync and FreeSync. The variant also changes the connectivity to one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports. Aside from those differences--along with its pricing--the Omen X 25f seems nearly identical to the Omen X 25. (Including the adjustable stand, micro-edge display, and ambient lighting.)

HP said the Omen X 25 will be released in Europe in June with an MSRP of 630€. It will arrive in the U.S. in early September via HP's online store and partner retailers for $550. The Omen X 25f, meanwhile, will be available from Best Buy in the U.S. in early June for $450. Then it will make its way over to Europe with a 460€ price tag in late June. Neither product appears on HP's site at time of writing.