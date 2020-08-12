Trending

HP's Tiger Lake Pavilion 13 Laptop Slinks Out of the Shadows

Now you see me

HP Pavilion 13 (Image credit: HP)

Apparently, HP has jumped the gun and listed a new Tiger Lake-powered Pavilion 13 laptop (13-bb0027nr) ahead of Intel's scheduled announcement. The company has removed the product page, but the device's specifications (via @momomo_us) are out there for everyone to see.

The reinvigorated Pavilion 13 arrives with the Intel Core i7-1165G7. The processor sports four Willow Cove cores with Hyper-Threading and 12MB of L3 cache. The new microarchitecture gives the Core i7-1165G7 up to 50% more L3 cache in comparison to the Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake part that's being replaced. It's also worth mentioning that Tiger Lake is based on the improved 10nm++ process node so the corresponding processors are expected to deliver higher clock speeds.

The Core i7-1065G7 comes with a 1.3 GHz base clock and 3.9 GHz boost clock. HP has listed the Core i7-1165G7 with an impressive 2.8 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. With the high clocks in conjunction with the Gen12 Xe graphics, the Core i7-1165G7 should turn the Pavilion 13 into a formidable machine.

HP pairs the Core i7-1065G7 with 16GB of soldered DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB Intel M.2 NVMe SSD for storage. It's evident that the HP wants to keep the Pavilion 13 as snappy as possible since the brand has even added a 32GB Intel Optane drive to the mix.

HP Pavilion 13 (Image credit: HP)

The Pavilion 13 measures 12.17 x 8.07 x 0.7 inches and weights 2.9 lbs. The laptop features a silver aluminum theme with a matching full-size silver keyboard with backlighting. The 13.3-inch IPS panel boasts a FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 45% NTSC color gamut and a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Home workers will be happy to know that the Pavilion 13 is equipped with a HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone. A pair of B&O speakers are responsible for the laptop's audio.

The mixture of I/O ports on the Pavilion 13 is comprised of one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and one headphone/microphone combo jack. A microSD card reader is present as well. Given the Pavilion 13's svelte body, HP didn't given the device a Ethernet port. Instead, you get to enjoy WiFi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

HP equips the Pavilion 13 with a three-cell Li-ion battery with a capacity of 43 Wh. A 45W Smart AC power adapter is included to charge the battery.

Despite its slip-up, HP didn't reveal the pricing for the Pavilion 13. Therefore, we'll probably have to wait until Tiger Lake's official launch to find how much HP will charge for the new Pavilion 13.

