Intel Core i9-9900KF, i7-9700KF, i5-9600KF, i5-9400F Prices Listed
Recent rumors claim that Intel is planning to expand its 9th-generation family of Intel Core processors with up to six new chips that lack the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 (GT2) iGPU, as denoted by an "F" suffix on the product name.
Now major Norwegian and Finnish computer hardware retailers have listed four unannounced Intel 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors: The Intel Core i9-9900KF, Core i7-9700KF, Core i5-9600KF, and Core i5-9400F.
The Intel Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K, Core i5-9600K, Core i3-9350K, and Core i5-9400 have purportedly been chosen to receive the treatment.
It's not unusual to find an Intel HEDT (High End Desktop) or Xeon processor without integrated graphics. The reasoning being that if a consumer has the budget to pick up one of those chips, they would probably pair it with a discrete graphics card. However, it's pretty rare to see a mainstream Intel processor that doesn't have onboard graphics. The last time Intel released a chip of this class without integrated graphics was back in the good old Sandy Bridge days with the Intel Core i5-2550K. That chip didn't have an iGPU and was 100MHz faster than the Intel Core i5-2500K. However, the processor never caught on, and Intel stopped the practice.
The incredibly complex chip manufacturing process isn't perfect, so many processors come off the production line with defects. Intel can simply disable cores on a chip, instead selling it as a lower-end model, if a defect lands in a core. It stands to reason, then, that selling chips without integrated graphics would allow Intel to sell chips with defects in the graphics units. That would certainly help as Intel grapples with an ongoing shortage of 14nm manufacturing capacity. It is unlikely that these new chips come with a die that lacks integrated graphics, largely due to the expense of designing and fabricating an entirely new die.
Deactivating the GPU has other benefits, too. Like the other units on a chip, the integrated graphics unit consumes power, and thus produces heat. The disabled unit could also serve as 'dark silicon,' which is unused silicon that absorbs heat from surrounding chip structures, thus improving thermal performance. That could open up more headroom for higher boost clocks, longer boost duration, or overclocking capability.
|Pre-VAT Pricing - Converted to USD
|Norwegian Listing
|Finnish Listing
|Intel Core i9-9900KF
|$684.07
|$511.26
|Intel Core i7-9700KF
|$528.17
|N/A
|Intel Core i5-9600KF
|$355.70
|$188.34
|Intel Core i5-9400F
|$255.15
|N/A
The list prices are likely placeholders, so you should take them with a grain of salt. According to the Norwegian retailer, the Core i5-9400F could go for $255.15. The Core i5-9600KF, on the other hand, can possibly cost between $188.34 to $355.70, while the Core i7-9700KF is expected to have a $528.17 price tag. The Core i9-9900KF could set you back anywhere from $511.26 to $684.07.
Both retailers expect to have the new processors in stock by January 3, 2019 which could mean that Intel will announce the chips in a couple of weeks.
This is a bad idea as the iGPU can help hugely accelerate some professional workloads
Does the average professional workloader overclock their cpu?
AMD has already forced a lot of change, and the supposed leaks (how AMD plans to salvage defective dies for nearly 100% yield) may indicate additional incentive & inspiration for Intel's change of heart on this matter too (along with the production shortage). once again, all down to pricing from Intel's rather delusional marketing dept on if this plan helps them retain market share...
You can set the IGPU to do encoding and decoding tasks - sometimes at a much faster rate. Dx12 actually has a new technology called MGPU that gives control of setting GPU tasks to the application instead of the driver. It's pretty much like SLI but for any attached GPU including IGPUs. This is already available in some software. It's great to have as a backup in case of gpu failure or if you need to troubleshoot. A lot of people use it for their external monitors if they run out of outputs or if they only do certain tasks like web browsing. There are probably a lot of other uses that I'm not thinking about.
It's honestly super useful, and I'm shocked at how many people are wanting it pulled. I don't think they will see the saving they think they will. This is just a way for Intel to make money back on flawed chips.
These are not newly manufactured chips without the iGPU. They are flawed chips that have the iGPU disabled. If they implement what you suggest, then they would have to also implement an entirely new and separate manufacturing line for the K series which is a terrible idea. The whole point of them doing this is to make up for the fact that there is a 14nm manufacturing shortage.
Good point. Not sure why @jimmysmitty was modded down. He's spot on, and I agree!
If you're going to purchase an unlocked CPU for OC, then you're almost assuredly going to pair that with a dedicated GPU anyways.
As for the iGPU accelerating workloads - A dedicated GPU does that already with regards to hardware video codecs. Intel's implantation is called "Quick Sync Video", whereas nVidia's is called NVENC. The AMD equivalent is called VCE (Video Coding Engine). Simply put, there's nothing special about the iGPU that other dedicated GPUs don't already do if not better in every way.
Hardware based codecs on iGPU, APU, and dedicated GPUs in general are a major benefit in terms of both speeds and lower power consumption. They're perfect for streaming a video conference (encoding via webcam) or playing back video from a browser with a laptop. This means extra battery run-time.
The down-side with a dedicated hardware codec (ASIC) is that it's a fixed function, including all of its flaws.
Software based video transcoding scales with CPU cores, it's a major power hog, slow, but....you can adjust all sorts of transcoding options and tweak for quality.
So basically, a HW codec is perfect for streaming and playback. Software transcoding is preferred when quality and bitrate tuning is the objective.
True. However, I think his point (and I share it) is that the K series shouldn't have had the iGPU on the die in the first place. Meaning, if it's going to be its own die mask durring fabrication (and I'm not sure it ever was), why include the iGPU on a K series when instead having more instruction sets or L1/L2 cache would be preferable. That die real-estate is valuable. Simply fabbing an iGPU is a waste of space when not going to be used by the grand majority of K owners.
Now, it's an entirely moot point if they share the same mask. But whether or not the iGPU is used or disabled is still a waste of space for K users on the die. Dark silicon is wasted silicon.
They already have a completely separate manufacturing line sans the iGPU. Their HEDT line is normally a similar uArch with more memory channels and a different interface bus. My opinion is that they should keep the two lines with the mainstream focusing on average consumers with iGPUs in them and HEDT extending to the K series from mainstream and move them to the mainstream platform while also lowering prices. They could even have dual channel versions to help keep costs down and in fact they looked like they were going to do it with the i7 7740X. It was literally a i7 7700K on the HEDT platform.
But thats just my opinion.
As for professionals, most professionals tend to purchase OEM workstations and those typically have Xeons instead of mainstream consumer chips like the 9900K. I bet if we had the statistics that 95% of the i7 K series CPUs are in gaming based machines with a small amount of them being focused on workstations if at all.
1. Emergency iGPU for diagnosing problems or in case discrete GPU fails
2. Enhanced rendering speed for supporting apps
3. If iGPU is NOT being utilized, it might increase the thermal mass of the chip without adding any heat itself.
Still on Sandy Bridge here, and always appreciated the integrated graphics, even if I haven't used it.
I pretty sure a Gamer would go for dGPU anyways...now that Intel making it cheaper on these locked Processors.
Only the Intel i5 9400F is locked without igpu
This is wrong.
First , when you dont use the integrated GPU it will not consume power .. and thus you wont save power in the new chip compared to using the old one with a dedicated GPU.
and second , that dark silicon absorbing heat is funny , chips silicon heat capacity will not give you anything noticeable in real life ... the silicon heat capacity is nothing and thats why we use heatsinks.