Ikea Uses Cardboard PS5, Xbox Series X to See Which Furniture Fits

Ikea has a simple and pragmatic approach to matters, and while we haven't been to one in a while, Redditor TomaccoTastesLikeGMA's picture is a gentle reminder of what we've been missing out on. Ikea have provided cardboard mockups of the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 to aid your difficult furniture decisions.

(Image credit: Redditor u/TomaccoTastesLikeGma)

These cardboard facsimiles are the exact dimensions of the hard to find consoles. Each "console" has their exact dimensions printed upon them, ensuring that we find the right storage solution for these next generation consoles.

Ikea blatantly admits the consoles are meme-ishly oversized, as proudly proclaimed by the text on side of the PS5 mockup. The PS5's width is also rounded off to 4 inches, though note that it doesn't take into account the stand's width.

Just, do yourself, your console and its warranty a favor and don't pick furniture that they fit snugly inside -- even if they fit, you'll want to give the consoles ample breathing space to deal with the heat output of the AMD internals.