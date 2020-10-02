Inland Platinum SSD Offers 1TB for $99 Through Amazon

If you're looking for storage but don't want to overspend, check out this offer on the Inland Platinum 1TB internal SSD. It usually sells for $119, but it's listed on Amazon right now for just $99.

Inland Platinum M.2 1 TB: was $119, now $99 @Amazon

This internal SSD has a small M.2 form factor. It comes with a maximum storage capacity of 1 TB. It usually retails for $119 but is currently listed on Amazon at a $20 discount.

You don't need much space available to house this drive, it has an M.2 2280 form factor. It uses a PCIe Gen3 X4 interface to connect. Under ideal conditions, it can reach read/write speeds as high as 3400/1900MBps.

Because this is an SSD, you can expect faster boot times and better responsiveness when compared to a traditional hard drive.