Overclock Away: Intel Offers Insurance for Unlocked 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has extended the coverage of its Performance Tuning Protection Plan (PTPP) to include the the latest unlocked 10th Generation Intel Core processors hailing from the Comet Lake family.

Those who purchase a K-series processor are likely looking to overclock their Intel CPU. Intel devised the PTPP with the objective of providing enthusiasts with peace of mind during overclocking endeavors. Under the plan, Intel offers you one free replacement if you end up with a faulty or dead CPU as a result of overclocking.

Like in the past, Intel only offers the PTPP for unlocked Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 parts. Because of the pricing, the trio of aforementioned SKUs are probably the only ones that are worth insuring. Besides, Intel didn't even announce a K-series chip for the Core i3 this generation.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake K-Series CPUs

Model Tray Pricing Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) PCIe 3.0 Memory Intel Core i9-10900K / KF $488 (K) / $472 (KF) 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 20 125 16 Dual DDR4-2933 Intel Core i7-10700K / KF $374 (K) / $349 (KF) 8 / 16 3.8 / 5.1 16 125 16 Dual DDR4-2933 Intel Core i5-10600K / KF $262 (K) / $237 (KF) 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.8 12 125 16 Dual DDR4-2666

The PTPP is open to mainstream and HEDT (high-end desktop) processors. The cost of insuring the first is $19.99, while the latter will set you back $29.99. No matter which Comet Lake CPU you pick, the PTPP will cost you the same $19.99, which is the same price charged for insuring Intel's 9th Gen CPUs.

Looking at it from an economical standpoint, Intel's PTPP is a pretty good bargain for overclockers. Take the flagship Core i9-10900K, for example. The deca-core processor has gone up for preorder at $599.99, around $188 more expensive than Intel's MSRP. The PTPP represents less than 4% of the processor's cost. That's a small price to pay to protect your $600 investment.