Intel's Upcoming i9-10900K Overclocked to 5.4 GHz on All 10 Cores

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel just recently announced its Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs, but we're already seeing the best CPUs in the lineup pushed to its limits. With Intel's next generation of CPUs we're, of course, curious about overclocking capabilities. An overclocker on Twitter known as @OldSKol_ has apparently achieved a a 5.4 GHz overclock on all 10 cores of the Intel Core i9-10900K while using a voltage of 1.35V. Meanwhile, the chip reportedly scored over 3,000 points in Cinebench R15.

better version :) pic.twitter.com/lcrYNe6qHzMay 6, 2020

By default, the i9-10900K runs at a base clock of 3.7 GHz with a maximum boost clock of 5.3 GHz, though if the chip's boost behavior is anything like the last-generation Coffee Lake chips, the 5.3 GHz boost frequency won't apply to all CPU cores at once under load.

With that in mind, a 5.4 GHz all-core overclock is actually quite respectable. For comparison, the Intel Core i9-9900K carried a maximum boost frequency of 5.0 GHz, and achieving an all-core 5 GHz overclock on that chip typically required a core voltage of 1.3V. Most users could only dream of reaching higher clocks without having to resort to extreme cooling solutions.

That brings us to an important question still remaining about this i9-10900K overclock -- what was the cooling solution? We don't know for sure, but given that the 5.4 GHz all-core overclock was achieved with 1.35V, we reckon it's some kind of all-in-one liquid cooler or equally powerful custom loop,but nothing extreme, like liquid nitrogen.

Until we can do some testing of our own, take these numbers with a pinch of salt.