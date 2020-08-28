Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Marvel Avengers Special Edition Debut on US Retailer

Intel Core i9-10900K (Marvel Avengers Special Edition) (Image credit: B&H Photo Video)

Intel's Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K (Marvel Avengers Special Edition) are now available for preorder at B&H Photo Video.

Specification-wise, the special-edition processors are a carbon copy of the standard edition. The novelty lies within the scope of delivery. Instead of the boring blue Intel box, the chips are delivered inside an Avengers-themed packaging designed by Tristan Eaton, a renowned graffiti artist and street art muralist. A commemorative card is also included in the box.

Despite the packaging explicitly stating that the game isn't included, buyers do receive a code to a digital download of Marvel's Avengers game, which debuts on September 4. The Intel Marvel's Avengers Gaming Bundle, as Intel calls it, holds a street value of $79.99 and not only gives buyers access to the main game, but to the DLC as well. The Intel-exclusive bundle also includes in-game treats, such as Black Widow's Star-Spangled Outfit, Hulk's Unbreakable Outfit, Iron Man's Relic Armor Outfit, Ms. Marvel's Insta-Fab Outfit and Thor's Dwarven Forged Outfit.

The promotion runs from August 28, 2020 to February 28, 2021. Buyers have until March 31, 2021 to redeem their codes.

B&H Photo Video is selling the Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K (Marvel Avengers Special Edition) for $599.99 and $406.89, respectively. In the case of the Core i9-10900K, the special edition carries a $60 premium since the vanilla Core i9-10900K sells for as low as $529.99. The Core i7-10700K, on the other hand, costs the same regardless of the edition.