Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU Skyrockets to 6.9 GHz Under Liquid Nitrogen

Two videos leaked via VWorld show a secret overclocking meeting at Gigabyte's OC labs. The videos reveal an unidentified 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S shooting up to 6.9 GHz (6,923 MHz) under the influence of liquid nitrogen.

While the details are slim, the processor from the video may be the Core i9-11900K. However, it's impossible to say for sure since Rocket Lake-S maxes out at eight cores. Leaked specifications showed that the Core i7 models will allegedly feature eight cores too, suggesting that the clock speeds will ultimately be what separates a Core i7 SKU from a Core i9 SKU. Therefore, the processor from the video could very well be a Core i7-11700K too.

The brief CPU-Z screenshot exposed the mysterious chip with a 16MB L3 cache and 4MB of L2 cache, which coincides with the configuration on Rocket Lake-S. For reference, Comet Lake-S features 256KB of L2 cache per core, while Rocket Lake-S sports 512KB per core. Furthermore, the processor from the video reportedly supports AVX512F and SHA, two instruction sets that are baked into Rocket Lake-S and not Comet Lake-S.

Judging by the BIOS' graphical user interface and the PCB design, the motherboard is unquestionably from Gigabyte. It's likely a Z590 motherboard that hails from the brand's elite Aorus lineup. The mysterious overclocker also pushed the memory to 6,666.66 MHz with a whopping 1.83V.

Many believe that Intel will finally announce Rocket Lake-S at CES 2021. If that's so, Intel or Gigabyte will probably boast about the feat.