Intel 670p M.2 1TB SSD Drops to New Low Price of $36

Right now at Newegg, you can find the Intel 670p 1TB SSD for its lowest price to date. It’s been going for around $46 lately but today has been discounted to just $36 putting the final price at around 4 cents per GB. As of writing, it’s not clear for how long the offer will be made available.

We reviewed the Intel 670p SSD when it first debuted back in 2021. At the time, we recognized it for its consistent performance, but our biggest drawback was the price. The 1TB model was retailing for $154 but today’s discount more than negates that concern. It might not be the newest or fastest SSD on the market, but it is one of the most affordable you can find which is great for expanding your storage on a budget.

Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 1TB: now $36 at Newegg (was $46)

This SSD has a 1TB storage capacity, but other sizes are available including a 512GB model and a 2TB model. The 1TB edition has read/write speeds of 3500/2700 Mbps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Intel.

The Intel 670p uses a Silicon Motion SM2265 controller and Intel 144-layer QLC memory. The 1TB model is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 3500/2700 Mbps.

The drive has optional 256-bit AES encryption users can take advantage of to help protect their data. It’s backed with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Intel that voids should the drive reach 370 TBW. The purchase is also covered under Newegg’s 30-day return policy.

