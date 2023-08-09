Intel 670p 1TB SSD Drops to $34 at Amazon

Users looking to expand their storage without spending more than they have to should take a look at this offer from Amazon on the Intel 670p 1TB SSD . This SSD has been going for around $39 lately but today is marked to one of it’s best prices yet—just $34 — or around 3 cents per GB.

This is not the fastest SSD on the market and is probably not ideal for anyone looking for a high speed gaming drive but it’s plenty fast for anyone looking for some extra storage. We reviewed the Intel 670p SSD when it debuted in 2021 and appreciated its performance which has held up over the years.

Intel 670p Series M.2 2280 1TB SSD: now $34 at Amazon (was $39)

Users can find the 1TB Intel 670p SSD for one of its best prices to date. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/2500 Mbps and uses a Silicon Motion SM2265 controller. This SSD is also supported by a limited 5-year warranty from Intel.

This offer applies only to the 1TB model but there are other capacities available in this line as well, including a 500GB and 2TB edition. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and use a PCIe 3.0 X4 interface along with a Silicon Motion SM2265 controller. The Intel 670p SSD is designed with Intel 144-layer QLC memory. This particular size is able to reach read/write speeds as high as 3500/2500 Mbps. Again, that might not be the fastest on the market but it’s not bad for a drive in this price range.

Users have option 256-bit AES encryption to take advantage of for added security. The drive is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Intel that voids should the drive reach 370 TBW. It’s also backed by Amazon’s 30-day return policy.