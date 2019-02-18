Intel Acquires Ineda Systems to Bolster Discrete Graphics Team

Intel has acquired Ineda Systems, a graphics company based out of Hyderabad, India for an undisclosed all-cash sum. The deal is said to be part of Intel's efforts to develop its own discrete graphics technologies so it can compete with the likes of AMD and Nvidia.

The Times of India reported that Intel was more interested in Ineda Systems' experience than its products. Roughly 100 engineers are expected to join Intel's graphics division following the deal's closure--a significant influx of new talent for the group.

Intel responded with the following statement:

"Intel acquired engineering resources from Ineda Systems, a silicon and platform services provider based in Hyderabad. This transaction provides Intel with an experienced SOC (system on chip) team to help build a world-class discrete GPU business."

Ineda Systems was founded in 2011. Crunchbase said it's raised $43.3 million from high-profile investors like Cisco, Qualcomm, and Samsung in the time since. Intel likely either A) paid more or B) heard that Ineda Systems' early investors wanted an exit.

Either way, the result is yet another expansion of Intel's discrete graphics team. (Quick side note: Ineda Systems' founder worked at AMD India, so the Advanced Micro Devices blood is starting to run deep at Intel.) The company has big plans for the space: it said in December 2018 that it plans to release new products for gamers and data centers alike sometime in 2020.

We've started to see progress on that front, too, with the company releasing a series of Linux drivers meant for its discrete graphics products earlier this month. Now it has a larger team to help it build a new graphics architecture from the ground up.