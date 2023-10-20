Intel B760M Motherboard Debuts With Mobile Raptor Lake CPUs, Vapor Chamber Cooling

Chinese PC hardware manufacturer Erying has brought a new wave of Intel B760M motherboards to the market. The motherboards arrive with Intel's 13th Generation Raptor Lake mobile processors, supporting up to the Core i9-13900H, with an integrated vapor chamber cooler.



The motherboards come in a microATX form factor with the B760M chipset, which has become a prevailing choice for budget-oriented motherboards. These aren't your standard LGA1700 motherboards, however. Erying's motherboards utilize Raptor Lake H-series processors, using FCBGA1744 sockets and soldered CPUs, eliminating the possibility of an upgrade. Consumers will want to pick their processor wisely, as they'll be stuck with it. Erying offers the B760M motherboard with three 45W Raptor Lake H-series options: the Core i9-13900H, the Core i7-13700H, and the Core i5-13500H.



Erying has implemented what appears to be a seven-phased power delivery system on the motherboard. The composite aluminum alloy heat spreaders will keep the area cool. The motherboard draws power from a standard 24-pin power connector and an 8-pin EPS connector. Given these are mobile processors, power requirements are far lower than the standard desktop parts. The i9-13900H has a 45W base TDP, with a maximum 115W PL2 power use.



The Raptor Lake H-series processors normally sport an integrated CPU cooler. Erying has replaced the previous copper-aluminum alloy CPU cooler with a vapor chamber to improve the heat dissipation on the new models. The company claims the new cooler reduces processor temperatures by up to 20%. Although integrated cooling is included, consumers can use a third-party cooler with the motherboard since the mounting holes adhere to the LGA115x design.

(Image credit: Erying)

The motherboards come with two DDR4 memory slots and support up to 64GB of memory via two 32GB memory modules. The maximum (official) data rate supported is DDR4-3200. Erying is presently preparing the DDR5 variants that should be ready by the beginning of November. The motherboards also provide two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots for high-speed storage. These will accept M.2 drives with a maximum length of 80mm. For users still on the SATA interface, the motherboards also have two SATA III ports.



Being a microATX design, expansion options are limited. Fortunately, there's a PCIe 4.0 x8 slot for a discrete graphics card and a slower PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for other add-in cards. Raptor Lake-H's integrated Iris Xe graphics won't run the most modern games, but it should handle daily activities without a sweat. Without a discrete graphics card, the motherboard offers two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort output. The rear IO panel also houses two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, a standard Gigabit Ethernet port, two antenna connections for Wi-Fi support, and three 3.5mm audio jacks.



Erying has listed the B760M motherboard with the Core i9-13900H on JD.com. However, pricing and availability aren't currently available.