Intel Dishes Out Game and App Codes Bundle for PCs With Arc GPUs

Intel is preparing to push its Arc Alchemist discrete graphics via the tried and tested promotional technique of software bundling. Intel’s bundles look generous with a mix of four modern games and a choice of three out of five apps. However, to qualify for the bundles, you must purchase both an Intel Arc GPU and higher-end 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPU.



The bundles have likely come to light a little earlier than Intel planned as they were unearthed by Twitter leakster momomo_us via an orphaned Terms and Conditions page. Intel’s promo looks like it will be called the "Intel Software Advantage Program." We reckon it will help Intel shift its Arc Alchemist GPUs in a difficult market, now well into the second half of 2022, despite initial plans for Arc to launch in late 2021. Moreover, it could help Intel and partners clear stocks of Alder Lake CPUs and systems before wider availability of Raptor Lake CPUs and systems.



This promotion applies to a trio of still unreleased desktop GPUs: Intel Arc A770, Arc A750, and Arc A580, as well as mobile GPUs from the A550M and up. For desktop users, the Core i5-12600K/KF represents the cheapest processor (or system with processor) you can grab to qualify for the Intel Software Advantage Program. Any 12th Gen Core i7 or higher processor is also eligible for the bundle with one of the Arc GPUs.

(Image credit: Intel)

The promotional software bundle looks pretty generous. You can pick up four games: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (US$69.99), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (US$39.99), Gotham Knights (US$59.99), and Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt (US$20.00). In addition, you can pick up three out of five applications: PowerDirector 365 (US$69.99), D5 Render (US$114.00 subscription), MAGIX Video Pro X14 (US$60.00 subscription), Topaz Gigapixel AI (US$99.99), and XSplit Premium Suite (US$60.00 subscription). Note that the subscriptions are for one year. That's potentially $189.97 in free games, and $189.99 to $283.98 in software, or at least $379.96 in total, using the MSRPs.



It's interesting to see that in the small print of the T&Cs, the qualifying period already started on August 25. Fair enough that Intel wants to start the period early, which means some laptop buyers won’t feel too annoyed once the official announcement is made. When will cards like the Arc A750 and A770 actually be available to buy? Intel's T&Cs indicate it will be before Dec 31 for sure, as that is when the promotional period ends. The redemption period allows purchasers a further month to pick their promotional software gifts. We suspect based on recent interviews that Intel Arc A770 and A750 are likely to arrive at retail no later than October.



As with all promotions, be careful to choose qualifying products from qualifying retailers, in qualifying territories to, umm, qualify.