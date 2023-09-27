Intel Clarifies Meteor Lake is Not for Desktop PCs: Not in Socketed Form

By Anton Shilov
published

Meteor Lake is not coming to an LGA1851 socket near you.

Although Intel's Meteor Lake processors will power desktop computers next year, they will not power desktop PCs with sockets, the company clarified. Since the new CPUs are predominantly designed for laptops, they will come in ball grid array (BGA) packages and be used for compact desktops and all-in-one machines.  

"Meteor Lake is a power efficient architecture that will power innovative mobile and desktop designs, including desktop form factors such as All-in-One (AIO)," a statement by Intel published by ComputerBase reads. "We will have more product details to share in the future." 

In an interview last week, a high-ranking Intel executive said that Intel's Meteor Lake processors will come to desktops in 2024. While they will, they will not be coming in the company's LGA1851 form factor for gaming, workstations, and traditional desktop machines. As far as it is evident for now, Arrow Lake-S is set to target LGA1851 motherboards, but this won't happen until the second half of 2024.

Using notebook CPUs in AIO desktops and small form-factor PCs like Asus NUC is nothing new, and PC makers have done this for ages. What remains to be seen is what kind of performance levels those high-performance Meteor Lake CPUs for notebooks will demonstrate when compared to existing Raptor Lake processors for desktops and laptops.

Meanwhile, why Intel decided not to release Meteor Lake processors for desktops with sockets remains unclear. The CPU uses a multi-tile design with a compute tile produced on Intel 4 process technology, the company's first production node to use extreme ultraviolet lithography and a graphics tile made with TSMC's fabrication technology. Both production nodes promise to enable silicon with decent performance. 

Meanwhile, Intel's proven Intel 7 process technology (aka 10nm Enhanced SuperFin) can enable somewhat higher clocks due to its enhanced power delivery rail originally designed for datacenter grade CPUs, which is possibly why Intel decided to keep its Raptor Lake CPUs afloat for enthusiasts who want maximum frequencies and overclockability. 

  • JarredWaltonGPU
    Grrr... It's like a bunch of people that should be deeply aware of all the connotations of what they're saying don't care about accuracy. "Oh, 'desktop' is a term that includes all-in-ones with soldered chips." Yes, technically, but no one with an ounce of credibility would say that Meteor Lake is coming to 'desktops' if it's only for AIOs. But this does make a lot more sense than having Arrow Lake-S launching next year alongside Meteor Lake-S.
  • edzieba
    JarredWaltonGPU said:
    Grrr... It's like a bunch of people that should be deeply aware of all the connotations of what they're saying don't care about accuracy. "Oh, 'desktop' is a term that includes all-in-ones with soldered chips." Yes, technically, but no one with an ounce of credibility would say that Meteor Lake is coming to 'desktops' if it's only for AIOs. But this does make a lot more sense than having Arrow Lake-S launching next year alongside Meteor Lake-S.
    Depends on who's talking. For enthusiasts, sockets CPUs may be the supermajority and soldered CPUs may be some random niche thing they never think much about. For CPU makers and system integrators, soldered CPUs are probably the majority by volume and by revenue for client devices, and even for desktop client devices (which is not just AIOs, but the vast swathes of USFF devices and thin clients that pack out offices by the hundreds-per-floor).
  • dehjomz
    I guess the PCWorld interviewer was supposed to specify "Client Desktop, Meteor Lake-S" I feel the executive should've known what he meant when he said desktop... but whatever, we will see what Arrow Lake offers next year.
