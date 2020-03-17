Intel Core i5-10500T and Core i7-10700T Leaked With 92W and 123W Peak Power Consumption

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now that the Core i9-10900T has been leaked, it's the Core i5-10500T and Core i7-10700T's turn to shine. Thanks to @TUM_APISAK's most recent findings, the potential specifications for the two looming Comet Lake desktop processors are out there for everyone to see.

In terms of specifications, Intel's T-series chips are very close copies of their regular counterparts. The processors feature the same core count and cache capacity, but because Intel optimizes the chips for low power applications, they come with lower clock speeds.

Traditionally, the T-series processors conform to a 35W TDP (thermal design power) rating. Mind you, that value corresponds to the chip's PL1 (power level 1), which Intel measures when the processor is operating at base clock speed. The PL2 (power level 2) value, which the processor's peak power draw at the Turbo Boost frequency, is the one that Intel doesn't advertise.

As with any unreleased hardware, it's healthy to take the specifications with a bit of salt. There is no guarantee that the utility is always reporting the correct values, and early engineering samples can be deceptive. With that in mind, let's look at what the Core i5-10500T and Core i7-10700T could offer consumers.

Image 1 of 2 Intel Core i5-10500T (Image credit: SiSoftware) Image 2 of 2 Intel Core i7-10700T (Image credit: SiSoftware)

The Core i5-10500T rocks six cores, 12 threads and a 12MB L3 cache. The hexa-core part seemingly ticks with a 2.3 GHz base clock and 3.81 GHz boost clock. SiSoftware detects the Core i5-10500T with a peak power draw of 93W.

The Core i7-10700T, on the other hand, flexes eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. The Core i7-10700T allegedly runs at a 2GHz base clock and 4.38 GHz boost. SiSoftware has the octa-core chip with a maximum power consumption of 123W, which surprisingly falls in line with the Core i9-10900T.

The Core i5-10500T and Core i7-10700T score 135.44 GOPS and 151.28 GOPS, respectively. Despite having two more cores, the Core i7-10700T is only up to 11.7% faster than the Core i5-10500T. Of course, we'll have to wait for the reviews to confirm this figure.

If you need a point of reference, the highest score for a stock Core i5-9600K on SiSoftware is 195.81 GOPS. Therefore, the Core i5-9600K is up to 44.6% and 29.4% faster than the Core i5-10500T and Core i7-10700T, respectively.