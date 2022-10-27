Intel Core i7-13700K Review: Core i9 Gaming at i7 Pricing

The 13th-Gen Intel $409 Core i7-13700K slots into the middle of Intel's Raptor Lake product stack (or at least its product stack as of late October 2022), delivering the lion's share of the gaming performance of its market-leading counterpart, the $589 Core i9-13900K, in tandem with more than enough horsepower in productivity workloads for most users — but for $180 less. It also easily outperforms the competing AMD Ryzen 7000 chip, making it one of the best CPUs for gaming and a chart-topper in our CPU benchmark hierarchy.

The Core i7-13700K's performance stems from its 5.4 GHz boost clock, a record for the i7 family, and Intel's addition of four more e-cores, bringing the chip to 16 total cores and 24 threads. Even though Intel still uses the 'Intel 7' process node, it leveraged a newer revision of the silicon to push clock speeds higher while improving power efficiency. Intel also etched the cores on a new, larger die and added additional L3 and L2 cache.

Price Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base/Boost (GHz) E-Core Base/Boost (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP / MTP Memory Core i9-13900K / KF $589 (K) - $564 (KF) 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i7-13700K / KF $409 (K) - $384 (KF) 16 / 24 (8+8) 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 54MB (24+30) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i5-13600K / KF $319 (K) - $294 (KF) 14 / 20 (6+8) 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 44MB (20+24) 125W / 181W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600

Intel's continued aggressive chip pricing and options for lower-priced platforms and memory make the Core i7-13700K a powerful, yet more affordable option: The Core i7-13700K is the best CPU for gaming at its price point and also offers leading performance in our application benchmarks at a significantly lower price than AMD's competing Ryzen 7 7700X, and it even challenges the $549 Ryzen 9 7900X in most work.

Intel Core i7-13700K Specifications and Pricing

Just like the previous-gen chips, the 13th-Gen Raptor Lake processors come with a mix of both big performance cores (p-cores) for latency-sensitive work and small efficiency cores (e-cores) for threaded and background applications. The e-cores stick with the same Gracemont architecture as before, but the p-cores move from the Golden Cove design to Raptor Cove. For much more on the architecture, check out our Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K review.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 vs Intel Raptor Lake Price Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base/Boost (GHz) E-Core Base/Boost (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP / MTP Memory Core i9-13900K / KF $589 (K) - $564 (KF) 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Ryzen 9 7950X $699 16 / 32 4.5 / 5.7 - 80MB (16+64) 170W / 230W DDR5-5200 Core i9-12900K / KF $589 (K) - $564 (KF) 16 / 24 (8+8) 3.2 / 5.2 2.4 / 3.9 44MB (14+30) 125W / 241W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 Ryzen 9 7900X $549 12 / 24 4.7 / 5.6 - 76MB (12+64) 170W / 230W DDR5-5200 Core i7-13700K / KF $409 (K) - $384 (KF) 16 / 24 (8+8) 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 54MB (24+30) 125W / 253W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i7-12700K / KF $409 (K) - $384 (KF) 12 / 20 (8+4) 3.6 / 5.0 2.7 / 3.8 37MB (12+25) 125W / 190W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 Ryzen 7 7700X $399 8 / 16 4.5 / 5.4 - 40MB (8+32) 105W / 142W DDR5-5200 Ryzen 5 7600X $299 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 - 38MB (6+32) 105W / 142W DDR5-5200 Core i5-13600K / KF $319 (K) - $294 (KF) 14 / 20 (6+8) 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 44MB (20+24) 125W / 181W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 Core i5-12600K / KF $289 (K) - $264 (KF) 10 / 16 (6+4) 3.7 / 4.9 2.8 / 3.6 29.5MB (9.5+20) 125W / 150W DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800

The 16-core, 24-thread $409 Core i7-13700K contends with the eight-core 16-thread $399 Ryzen 7 7700X. Intel bumped the 13700K's p-core boost frequency up by 400 MHz over its predecessor, bringing it up to 5.4 GHz. Intel also threw in an additional four e-cores for a total of eight, and a 400 MHz increase to the e-core boost brings it to 4.2 GHz. The combination of higher clocks and more cores delivers a sizeable leap forward in multi-threaded workloads.



The Core i7-13700K has the same 125W Processor Base Power (PBP - the amount of power the chip pulls when it isn't in a fully boosted state) as the previous-gen Core i7-12700K. However, Intel increased the Maximum Turbo Power (MTP), the maximum amount of power the chip can draw when in a boosted state. The new 253W limit is a whopping 63W increase over the prior-gen Core i7-12700K (33% increase).



Intel’s new chips are its most power-efficient yet. But like AMD, Intel has taken a power-be-damned approach to regain leadership, dialing up the power limits for all the desktop PC chips. The heat can be hard to control, so you’ll need to plan for a beefy chip cooler. Intel doesn’t include a cooler with the Core i7-12700K but recommends a 280mm AIO watercooler or air equivalent (or greater). Existing LGA 1700 coolers are compatible with the new motherboards. Bear in mind that your cooler's performance can significantly limit the chips' performance, so it's best to overprovision, especially if you plan on overclocking.



On the flip side, you can now easily overclock to the highest clock rates we’ve ever seen, and that's even without using exotic cooling. For instance, we dialed in a 5.5 GHz all-core overclock with an AIO watercooler with the Core i7-13700K.



Intel also increased the 13700K's L2 cache from 1.25MB to 2MB for each p-core and doubled the amount of L2 cache for each cluster of e-cores to 4MB. Intel also added 5MB of additional L3 cache.



Intel has increased its DDR5 memory support up to 5600 MT/s if you use one DIMM per channel (1DPC), a big increase over the prior 4800 MT/s speed with Alder Lake. Just as importantly, Intel increased 2DPC speeds up to 4400 MT/s, an improvement over the previous-gen 3600 MT/s. Unlike AMD's all-in approach with DDR5, Raptor Lake also supports DDR4-3200 memory, ensuring a value option for Intel platforms.



Raptor Lake drops in to motherboards with the LGA 1700 socket, so it will work with existing 600-series or new 700-series chipsets. Intel says that, on a like-for-like basis, you shouldn’t see any performance differences if you use a previous-gen 600-series motherboard for Raptor Lake. As usual, Intel has Z-series (Z790, in this case) motherboards available at first, with the value-centric B- and H-series coming when it launches the rest of the Raptor Lake lineup.



The 700-series motherboards bring minor improvements over the 600-series, but Intel has increased the number of PCIe 4.0 lanes hanging off the chipset to 20, an increase of eight additional lanes, and support for one more USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 200Gps port, bringing the total to five. As before, the Raptor Lake chip itself supports 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes for a storage device.

We'll jump right to the benchmarks, but you can find the test setup particulars further below.

Gaming Performance on Intel Core i7-13700K — The TLDR

Below you can see the geometric mean of our gaming tests at 1080p and 1440p, with each resolution split into its own chart. Be aware that a different mix of game titles could yield somewhat different results (particularly with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D), but this serves as a solid overall indicator of gaming performance. We're testing with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to reduce GPU-imposed bottlenecks as much as possible, and differences between test subjects will shrink with lesser cards or higher resolutions and fidelity. You'll find further game-by-game breakdowns below.

If you aren't after the best performance possible in heavy productivity tasks and games, the $409 Core i7-13700K takes the shine off the $589 Core i9-13900K. Overall, the 13700K provides 95% of the 13900K's gaming performance, but for $180 less. Even better, you can overclock the 13700K and get basically identical gaming (and single-thread) performance to the stock Core i9-13900K.



The 13700K is also 18.8% faster than the previous-gen Core i7-12700K, an impressive feat given they have the same underlying chip microarchitectures.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the fastest AMD gaming chip by far, but its extra 96MB of L3 cache doesn't accelerate all games, so performance can be spotty. As a result, the winner between the 13700K and the 5800X3D will vary with different test suites. In our suite, the Core i7-13700K trails the 5800X3D by a mere 1% at stock settings, amounting to a tie, but takes a 6% lead after overclocking.



The Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes with a few caveats, though. For instance, the 13700K offers a balanced performance profile throughout the full game suite. In contrast, the 5800X3D profits heavily from a few massive leads that amount to outliers (like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2021 and Red Dead Redemption 2). Additionally, as we see in our application testing section, you'll have to accept much lower performance in just about every other type of productivity application if you opt for the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Zooming out to the newer $399 Ryzen 7 7700X, the 13700K is ~9% faster in stock and overclocked configurations. In fact, none of the Ryzen 7000 chips can match the stock Core i7-13700K in gaming, even after overclocking.

The deltas in these charts can be slim, though, and large deltas in individual game titles, as we see with the 5800X3D, impact cumulative measurements. We've also seen a few game tests with the Ryzen 7000 processors where dual-chiplet models trail single-chiplet models, which also impacts these measurements.



The Nvidia RTX 4090 delivers the largest gen-on-gen increase in GPU compute power in recent history, so we could see a wave of game optimizations to fully exploit the increased resources. That means these results could change, and as always, the competition between AMD and Intel chips can vary based on the title and the GPU you use. It's best to make an informed decision based on the types of titles you play frequently, so be sure to check out the individual tests below.

Raptor Lake Gaming Benchmarks - relative fps percentage Tom's Hardware 1080p Game Benchmarks 1440p Game Benchmarks $589 — Core i9-13900K 100% 100% $430 — Ryzen 7 5800X3D 96.3% 97.4% $409 — Core i7-13700K 95.4% 96.7% $319 — Core i5-13600K 89.2% 91.4% $549 — Ryzen 9 7900X 87.9% 90.2% $399 — Ryzen 7 7700X 87.8% 90.8% $699 — Ryzen 9 7950X 87.2% 90% $299 — Ryzen 5 7600X 83.7% 88.3%

Cyberpunk 2077 on Intel Core i7-13700K

To simplify the charts, the first slide in each game album features only the stock configurations, while the remainder of the slides cover the same results but have the overclocked configurations added. We use that same approach for the rest of the gaming results below.



Cyberpunk 2077 finds the Intel processors taking the lead over the Ryzen 7000 models, but you'll notice that the dual-CCD Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X trail the single-CCD Ryzen 5 and 7 models, implying this game could use some optimization. The single-CCD Ryzen 7 7700X, the 13700K's direct competitor, doesn't suffer the same reductions.



The Core i7-13700K is 12% faster than the fastest AMD chip in this title, the Ryzen 7 7600X. Turning the overclocking knobs boosts the 13700K beyond even the 13900K as it takes the top of the chart.

Far Cry 6 on Intel Core i7-13700K

The Core i7-13700K leads the Ryzen 7 7700X by 12% at stock settings in Far Cry 6, and that expands to 13% after overclocking.

F1 2021 on Intel Core i7-13700K

F1 2021 tends to scale by core count, but the dual-CCD Ryzen chips don't benefit, so future game optimizations could yield big gains for AMD's core-heavy chips.

For now, the Ryzen 7 7700X is the fastest standard AMD chip in the lineup, but the Core i7-13700K is 3% faster. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D reminds us of the power of its incredible 96MB of L3 cache: Despite its much lower 4.5 GHz clock rate, it is still 17% faster than the Core i7-13700K. Overclocking the 13700K narrows the gap to 9%, but that's still a sizeable lead.

Hitman 3 on Intel Core i7-13700K

In Hitman 3, the Ryzen 7000 processors scale in a more predictable manner based on core count, but the Raptor Lake chips maintain a solid lead at their respective price points. The Core i7-13700K is 20% faster than the Ryzen 7 7700X, and 7% faster than the $699 Ryzen 9 7950X.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2021 on Intel Core i7-13700K

L3 cache obviously reigns supreme in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2021, as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an incredible 32% faster than the Core i7-13700K, and overclocking only shrinks the 5800X3D's lead to 22%. However, this large advantage isn't representative of the 5800X3D's performance in most titles, and it's a good illustration of how big outliers can make the 5800X3D seem more impressive in cumulative measurements.

We see some odd performance trends with Ryzen 7000 processors once again, with the Ryzen 9 7900X inexplicably trailing the other chips regardless of how many times we retested. This suggests some game code tuning could be in order.

Red Dead Redemption 2 on Intel Core i7-13700K

Even though they were leaders in gaming performance just a few months ago, the Alder Lake chips now wallow at the bottom of the chart, perhaps justifying a gen-on-gen update, a rarity, if you're after the best performance from an Intel chip.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D once again takes a massive lead over the test pool. The Ryzen 7 7700X is 2% faster than the Core i7-13700K in this title, but overclocking shrinks it to a dead heat.

Warhammer 3 on Intel Core i7-13700K

Flipping over to the 1440p charts shows us that higher resolutions are often the great equalizer that levels the playing field for chips with similar accommodations.

Watch Dogs Legion on Intel Core i7-13700K

The Core i7-13700K takes a sizeable lead over the Ryzen competitors in this title, beating even the Ryzen 7 5800X3D by 7%.

Desktop PC Application Benchmarks on Intel Core i7-13700K — The TLDR:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware )

We generate these cumulative measurements from the geometric mean of the most important application benchmarks in our selection of tests below. These results give a good indication of performance and the trends you can expect overall. We include performance with overclocked configurations in this overall view, but to simplify our charts, we only include a few overclocked results in the individual tests below.



The Intel models all profit heavily from overclocking in threaded work, but we see smaller improvements in single- and multi-threaded applications from overclocking the Ryzen chips. We see big gains in single-threaded work for the overclocked Core i7-13700K, while the overclocked Core i9-13900K sees a slight reduction in single-threaded results, due to the 5.6 GHz all-core overclock, which is actually slower than the native 5.8 GHz boost.



The $409 Core i7-13700K is 35% faster in multi-threaded work than the $399 Ryzen 7 7700X, which is a surprising advantage given AMD's traditional lead in these types of workloads. After overclocking, the Core i7-13700K is 40% faster than the overclocked 7700X. The 13700K also delivers an impressive 30% gain over the previous-gen 12700K.



The Ryzen 9 7900X commands a $150 premium over the 13700K but is only 3% faster in multi-threaded work, highlighting AMD's need for a drastic price adjustment.



The 13700K shines in lightly-threaded work, too. At stock settings, the 13700K is 6% faster than the 7700X, and 9% faster after overclocking. The 13700K even beats AMD's fastest single-threaded chip, the Ryzen 9 7950X, by 4%.



You'll have to accept severe performance tradeoffs if you opt for AMD's fastest gaming chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. For instance, the Core i7-13700K is 84% faster in threaded work and 38% faster in single-threaded work. The 5800X3D is significantly slower than the newer chips because it comes with the previous-gen Zen 3 architecture, and the extra dollop of L3 cache doesn't impart any meaningful speedups in most standard desktop PC applications.

Raptor Lake Application Benchmarks Tom's Hardware Multi-Thread Single-Thread $699 — Ryzen 9 7950X 100% 89.66% $589 — Core i9-13900K 96.8% 100% $549 — Ryzen 9 7900X 79.3% 88.49% $409 — Core i7-13700K 77.1% 92.7% $319 — Core i5-13600K 60.6% 88.4% $399 — Ryzen 7 7700X 57.2% 87.6% $299 — Ryzen 5 7600X 45.1% 85.8% $430 — Ryzen 7 5800X3D 41.7% 67.2%

Rendering Benchmarks on Intel Core i7-13700K

Intel's Raptor Lake delivers tremendous generational gains in multi-threaded productivity applications, rivaling or beating AMD's finest at every price point.

Overall, the 13700K dominates the multi-threaded rendering benchmarks. The $409 Core i7-13700K is 54% faster than the $399 Ryzen 7 7700X in the Cinebench benchmark, and more than twice as fast as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. It even edges past the $549 Ryzen 9 7900X. We see an even bigger disparity in POV-Ray — the 13700K is 65% faster than the 7700X and 22% faster than the 7900X.

The 13700K also takes the lead in all of the single-threaded rendering benchmarks, showing that it's a great all-rounder.

Also, pay attention to the gen-on-gen improvements over Alder Lake — they're impressive.

Encoding Benchmarks on Intel Core i7-13700K

Most encoders tend to be either heavily threaded or almost exclusively single-threaded — it takes an agile chip to master both disciplines.

The Core i7-13700K meets that criteria against the Ryzen 7 7700X in both the single-threaded encoders, like LAME, WebP, and FLAC, and the threaded encoders, like SVT-HEVC, HandBrake, and AV1. Again, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D isn't remotely competitive in these types of application workloads, especially given its price.

As an interesting aside, the speed of these modern chips has broken our AV1 1080p benchmark; the Core i9 and Ryzen 9 models are fast enough that they plateau at the top speed seen in the chart (especially the overclocked configurations that aren't shown). We'll update with a suitable replacement in the future, but we can see that the Core i7-13700K is significantly faster than the Ryzen 7 chips in this type of workload.

Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Lightroom on Intel Core i7-13700K

The UL Benchmarks Procyon benchmarks run complex Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and Lightroom workflows with the actual software, making for a great real-world test suite.

The Ryzen 7 7700X is 8% faster than the Core i7-13700K in the Adobe Premiere Pro video editing benchmark, and 9% faster in the Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop benchmarks, much-needed wins for the Zen 4 chip.

Web Browsing, Office and Productivity on Intel Core i7-13700K

The ubiquitous web browser is one of the most frequently used applications. These latency-sensitive tests tend to be lightly threaded, so a fast response time is critical.



Ryzen 7000 goes a long way to improving AMD’s performance here, and the Ryzen 7 7700X is no exception — here we can see that it essentially ties the 13700K in the Ares-6, Jetstream 2, and Edge browser benchmarks, and is 5% faster than the 13700K in WebXPRT 3.

Compilation, Compression, AVX-512 Performance on Intel Core i7-13700K

This selection of tests runs the gamut from the exceedingly branchy code in the LLVM compilation workload to the massively parallel molecular dynamics simulation code in NAMD to encryption and compression/decompression performance.

Y-cruncher computes Pi with the AVX instruction set, making for an exceedingly demanding benchmark. We employed the latest version of y-cruncher that has added support for Zen 4, and here we can see the benefits of AVX-512 become apparent in the single-threaded benchmark, as the Ryzen 7000 chips all lead. Spreading the workload out among the cores in the threaded portion of the y-cruncher test results in lower performance for the Ryzen 7 7700X, likely due to memory bandwidth and fabric limitations, thus handing the Core i7-13700K the win.

We’re accustomed to Ryzen displaying inconsistent performance in compression/decompression workloads, with decompression being a strength while compression suffered compared to other chips. The Zen 4 architecture makes big strides here, delivering a similar level of performance in both workloads. However, the Core i7-13700K takes a meaningful win in both types of work.

Intel Core i7-13700K Overclocking, Thermals, and Benchmark Test Setup

Raptor Lake exposes the most robust overclocking features and the highest frequency ceilings we've seen with modern chips. We've heard that most units can manage 5.7 GHz all-core p-core overclocks on 360mm AIOs, and we reached 5.5 GHz on the 13700K with a 280mm Corsair H115i. As always, you're at the whims of the silicon lottery, so your mileage may vary. Memory overclocking was also simple — we used an XMP 3.0 profile to run at DDR5-6800. Additionally, pre-certified XMP 3.0 DDR5-7200 kits are already on their way to market, and XMP 3.0 DDR5-8000 kits will arrive next month.

Cooling the 13700K wasn't as challenging as we experienced with the 13900K, largely because it has eight fewer e-cores than the flagship model. We peaked at 85C during stock operation with our 280mm Corsair H115i, and ran in the 95C range during heavily threaded workloads with a 5.5 GHz overclock.

Intel's chips are designed to sustain these temperatures over the span of their warranty, and as we've seen with Ryzen 7000's penchant for running at 95C at stock settings, higher temperatures have become the norm as the chipmakers battle for supremacy.

For our stock tests, we're sticking with our standard policy of allowing the motherboard to exceed Intel's recommended power limits, provided the chip remains within warrantied operating conditions. Almost all enthusiast-class motherboards come with similar settings, reflecting the out-of-box experience. Naturally, these lifted power limits equate to more power consumption and, thus, more heat. Here's our overclocked config:

Intel Core i7-13700K @ 5.5: 5.5 GHz all-core p-core, 4.2 GHz e-core, 1.31 vCore, DDR5-6800 XMP 3.0

We typically include more in-depth power measurements, but an issue with our test platform has left us with much lower power measurements from the sensor loop than expected, and they don't align with our physical power measurements at the 8-pin connectors. We're troubleshooting the issue and will update this article with corrected values soon. However, we've seen that the 13700K generally draws around a 210W peak under heavy AVX load, or about 35% less power than the 13900K, making it much easier to cool.

Microsoft recently advised gamers to disable several security features to boost gaming performance. As such, we disabled secure boot, virtualization support, and fTPM/PTT for maximum performance. You can find further details on the Ryzen overclocks in the respective reviews, as well as hardware details in the table at the end of the article.

Taking the Shine off Core i9

Intel's $409 Core i7-13700K provides 95% of the gaming performance of the fastest gaming chip available, the $589 Core i9-13900K, and beats the Ryzen 7000 competition. The 13700K also provides exceptional performance in both single- and multi-threaded productivity applications, easily beating the similarly-priced Ryzen models and rivaling the $549 Ryzen 9 7900X.



Below, we have the geometric mean of our gaming test suite at 1080p and 1440p and a cumulative measure of performance in single- and multi-threaded applications. We conducted our gaming tests with an Nvidia RTX 4090, so performance deltas will shrink with lesser cards and higher resolution and fidelity settings.

The Core i7-13700K trailed AMD's fastest gaming chip, the $430 Ryzen 7 5800X3D, by a mere 1% in our overall measurements, meaning the two chips effectively tied. That can be a bit misleading, though, as the 5800X3D's exotic design accelerates some games tremendously while AMD's chip trails in others. In either case, the Core i7-13700K was 6% faster than the 5800X3D after overclocking.

Just as impressive, the Core i7-13700K delivered 95% of the $589 Core i9-13900K's gaming performance at stock settings and tied its much pricier sibling after overclocking. The 13700K was also 9% faster than the $399 Ryzen 7 7700X and beat all of the Ryzen 7000 processors.

Overall, the Core i7-13700K offers a balanced performance profile with no clear weaknesses in specific types of productivity applications like we see with the 5800X3D. That makes the 13700K both an agile gamer and a solid all-rounder chip for productivity work. For instance, the Core i7-13700K is 84% faster in threaded work and 38% faster in single-threaded work than the 5800X3D.

The competition is a bit closer when we look at the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7700X, but the 13700K is still 35% faster in multi-threaded work and 6% faster in lightly threaded work than the 7700X. In fact, the Core i7-13700K is an even better value when compared to the Ryzen 9 7900X that commands a $150 premium: The 7900X is only 3% faster in threaded work than the 13700K, but trails in gaming and single-threaded applications.

The Core i7-13700K holds a clear price-to-performance advantage, and that becomes even larger when we factor in the cost of motherboards and memory. Intel preserved support for DDR4 memory, providing a pathway to significantly lower memory and motherboard costs than you'll currently find with AMD's AM5 ecosystem, which requires DDR5 memory. Intel says you won't lose any performance by going with a previous-gen 600-series motherboard if it has adequate power delivery, opening another pathway for value seekers. AMD does benefit from forward compatibility with the AM5 socket, while Intel's current platform is seemingly at a dead end.

The cooling requirements for the 13700K aren't quite as stringent as with the 13900K, but it does have an expanded power budget that requires more capable coolers than we're accustomed to using with Core i7. AMD's chips consume less power and are more efficient, but they also operate at elevated temperatures (95C is expected) and now stretch up to 230W if you want competitive threaded performance to the 13700K, so the differences aren't quite as pronounced as they used to be.

The Raptor Lake processors provide the highest overclocking ceilings we've ever seen. All three chips we tested reached incredible clock speeds with little effort (ceilings in the 5.5 to 5.7 GHz range with beefy ambient cooling are said to be common).

AMD has a 3D V-cache Zen 4D chip slated for release later this year, while Intel has a 6 GHz special edition Raptor Lake waiting in the wings as well. We even spotted an unannounced 34-core Raptor Lake at a tradeshow, suggesting that Intel might create a new HEDT platform. These events will take place as the year progresses, but AMD will need to reduce pricing on its Ryzen 7000 models now to stay competitive with Raptor Lake.

The Core i5-13600K remains the best value for most gamers, at least until the non-K Core i5s arrive next year. For $319, or $294 for the graphics-less variant, the 13600K is slightly faster than all the Ryzen 7000 chips at gaming, while tapping the incredible overclocking potential propels it into 5800X3D territory.

However, if you're looking for the best value on a high-performance chip for gaming and other tasks, the Core i7-13700K has enough horsepower to take on AMD's Ryzen 9 in productivity workloads while being an agile gaming chip that delivers Core i9 gaming at Core i7 pricing.