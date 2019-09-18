Intel Core i9-10900X Cascade Lake-X Benchmarks Emerge

Someone has seemingly benchmarked the Intel Core i9-10900X with the Geekbench 4 software. The unreleased processor sports the 10000-series branding, so it's most likely one of Intel's upcoming HEDT (high-end desktop) parts based on the Cascade Lake microarchitecture.
Based on the core count on the posting, we suspect the Core i9-10900X is the same Cascade Lake-X (CSL-X) chip that surfaced in SiSoftware's database back in April. The processor will most likely serve as the direct replacement for the existing i9-9900X.
If the Geekbench listing is accurate, the Core i9-10900X's latest appearance not only helps fill in some of the missing specifications but also gives us some insight on the performance improvements. At any rate, the Geekbench 4 results should be taken with a grain of salt since we're talking about unreleased hardware here.
|Cores /Threads
|Base / Boost (GHz)
|L1 Cache
|L2 Cache
|L3 Cache
|PCIe 3.0
|DRAM
|TDP
|Core i9-10900X*
|10 / 20
|4 / 4.6
|640KB
|10MB
|19.25MB
|?
|?
|?
|Core i9-9900X
|10 / 20
|3.5 / 4.5
|640KB
|10MB
|19.25MB
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|Core i9-9820X
|10 / 20
|3.3 / 4.2
|640KB
|10MB
|16.5MB
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed
Based on the reported specs, the Core i9-10900X isn't much different from the i9-9900X. It still has 10 cores, 20 threads and the same amount of L1, L2 and L3 cache. SiSoftware detected the Core i9-10900X with a 4 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock. Geekbench 4 posted a minimum frequency of 4.137 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.680 GHz, so both reports are in the same ballpark.
The Core i9-10900X seemingly delivers up to 5.71% higher performance than the i9-9900X in single-core workloads. When it comes to multi-core workloads, the Core i9-10900X performs up to 10.34% faster. The difference in performance seems feasible since Cascade Lake-X is somewhat a rewarmed Skylake-X Refresh part. Of course, we should wait until the final products are out before we pass judgement.
Intel claims Cascade Lake-X will bring double the performance per dollar. The 14nm multi-core chips are scheduled to arrive next month. Sadly, Intel hasn't specified a date yet.
No roadmap shows 10nm desktop parts only mobile and server. Intel plans 7nm in 2021. They might be pushing desktop to that instead of 10nm.
To be fair I paid more per core for a Pentium than a Core 2.
And on the other point, no one who would buy a top end CPU uses the stock cooler. The few that do are normally people spending money and not enthusiasts. Most enthusiasts will toss the stock cooler and buy an AiO, better air cooler or a custom water loop for better performance, looks and of course to be quieter than the stock cooler.
Single-core score: 5627
Multi-core score: 35204
If these scores are representative of actual performance the chip DOA.
Stock or overclocked?