Intel 13th-Gen Core i9-13900 Raptor Lake Allegedly Boosts to 5.58 GHz

As we get closer to the looming launch of Intel's 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors, we learn more about them and sometimes even get a sneak peek at their performance numbers in synthetic benchmarks. This time around someone has posted benchmark results of Intel's 65W Core i9-13900 processor to the Geekbench 5 database (via @BenchLeaks), allegedly revealing its specifications and performance numbers. For now, take the numbers with a pinch of salt.

Intel's Core i9-13900 is fully-fledged Raptor Lake silicon with eight high-performance Raptor Cove cores with Hyper-Threading (optimized Golden Cove cores) and 16 energy-efficient Gracemont cores without simultaneous multithreading that together can process up to 32 threads concurrently. By contrast, Intel's Core i9-12900 has eight Golden Cove and eight Gracemont cores and therefore can process up to 24 threads simultaneously.

As it turns out, Intel's forthcoming Core i9-13900 CPU seemingly has more energy-efficient cores than its processor, the Core i9-12900. This greatly affects its performance in multi-threaded workloads, but also features significantly higher turbo clocks for the performance cores 5576 MHz vs 5081 MHz. This would imply a noticeable edge in single-threaded workloads.

Core i9-13900 Core i9-12900 General specifications 8P, 16E ? ~ 5.58 GHz, 36MB 8P, 8E, 2.40 ~ 5.10 GHz, 30MB Single-Core | Integer 1904 1627 Single-Core | Float 2278 2035 Single-Core | Crypto 4185 5313 Single-Core | Score 2130 1934 Multi-Core | Integer 19664 17933 Multi-Core | Float 22875 19882 Multi-Core | Crypto 9729 13261 Multi-Core | Score 20131 18284 Link https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/16872229 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15122733

Due to its high turbo clocks and a larger L3 cache, the new 65W Raptor Lake looks set to beat 65W Alder Lake processor single-core integer and single-core floating point workloads in Geekbench 5 by 17% and 12%, respectively. We are yet to discover how this will impact performance in real-world applications, but according to the Geekbench 5 report, performance uplift is noticeable.

When it comes to multi-thread workloads, the new CPU appears to be 9.6% faster in integer and 15% faster in floating point workloads, which is a quite substantial advantage, at least in a synthetic benchmark.