Intel Core i9-13900KF QS Benchmarked at 6.1 GHz Using Liquid Cooling

A video test featuring what is claimed to be an Intel Core i9-13900KF Qualification Sample (QS) has been published online. We have seen videos and benchmarks of purported Core i9-13900 CPUs previously, but this time around the chip is being cooled using a highly capable liquid loop chiller. It was found that the new Raptor Lake flagship’s P-cores could run stably at up to 6.1 GHz in some benchmarks, using this thermal solution.

Bilibili PC tech social media star Extreme Player has returned with some more testing, and musings, with regard to his purported Intel Core i9-13900KF QS chip. The last time we saw this fellow he tested his Raptor Lake flagship-to-be against an Alder Lake equivalent, namely the Core i9-12900KF. This time, Extreme Player wanted to look at how well the Core i9-13900KF QS could perform with a bit of tuning and the use of a liquid cooler.

The key findings of Extreme Player were nicely surmised by Twitter’s HXL. However, we’ve put together a comparison that folds-in the previous air-cooled 13900 results from Extreme Player.

Bench / i9 CPU 12900KF 13900K 13900KF liquid cooled CPU-Z nT 11,348 16,606 19,551 (6.1 GHz) Cinebench R23 nT 26,939 37,385 42,790 (5.8 GHz)

Data from Extreme Player videos prior and new.

You can see the commercially available Alder Lake CPU pitted against the new Raptor Lake equivalent QS model. The liquid cooling enables some good stable overclocks according to Extreme Player’s tests. In the table the nT (multithreaded) tests show stable all-core frequencies (performance cores) of 6.1 GHz in CPU-Z and 5.8 GHz in Cinebench. For the air cooled Core i9-13900, the all-core boost was 5.5 GHz. Meanwhile, the Alder Lake chip has an all-P-core boost of 5.2 GHz.

Other key findings from Extreme Player, using a liquid cooled Core i9-13900 plugged into an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex, were that the Efficiency cores, or E-cores could run stably at up to 5.2 GHz all-core in CPU-Z, and up to 4.7 GHz all-core in Cinebench R23.

Later in the Chinese language spoken/subtitled video Extreme Player does some memory testing, and takes a look at the performance of some other purported Intel Raptor Lake samples such as the i7-13700K QS, and the i5-13600K QS. With these early chips, BIOS files, and pre-700 Series chipsets we don’t think it's a bit early for these results. In fact, you should probably take all of these early results with a grain of salt, considering they're from a claimed chip not yet ready for release.