Intel Core i9-9900K, i7-10700KA See Price Drops at Newegg

A pair of high-end Intel CPUs have hit low prices on Newegg today, competing with some of the best Prime Day deals. The Intel Core i9-9900K is down to $365, while the Core i7-10700KA is at $360. Both come with a copy of Marvel's Avengers included.



For each of those, you'll need a code. 2FTSTECH62 gets you $15 off of the $379.99 Core i9-9900K, while 2FTSTECH63 gets you $20 off the Core i7-10700KA at the same price.

Intel Core i9-9900K with Marvel's Avengers: was $399.99, now $364.99 With code 2FTSTECH62, this 8-core, 16-thread CPU is one of the best you can get for Z390 motherboards.View Deal

Intel Core i7-10700KA with Marvel's Avengers: was $409.99, now $359.99 With code 2FTSTECH63, this 8-core, 16-thread CPU is great for gaming on Z490 platforms.View Deal

Which one is better for you depends on your motherboards. Both have 8 CPU cores and 16 threads, but the Core i9-9900K is a top end chip supported on Z390 boards, while the Core i7-10700KA needs a newer Z490 mobo. The 10700K is slightly faster, though you could likely meet its speeds on the 9900K with a bit of overclocking.