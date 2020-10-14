Intel Core i9-9900K, i7-10700KA See Price Drops at Newegg

A pair of high-end Intel CPUs have hit low prices on Newegg today, competing with some of the best Prime Day deals. The Intel Core i9-9900K is down to $365, while the Core i7-10700KA is at $360. Both come with a copy of Marvel's Avengers included.
For each of those, you'll need a code. 2FTSTECH62 gets you $15 off of the $379.99 Core i9-9900K, while 2FTSTECH63 gets you $20 off the Core i7-10700KA at the same price.
Intel Core i9-9900K with Marvel's Avengers: was $399.99, now $364.99
With code 2FTSTECH62, this 8-core, 16-thread CPU is one of the best you can get for Z390 motherboards.View Deal
Intel Core i7-10700KA with Marvel's Avengers: was $409.99, now $359.99
With code 2FTSTECH63, this 8-core, 16-thread CPU is great for gaming on Z490 platforms.View Deal
Which one is better for you depends on your motherboards. Both have 8 CPU cores and 16 threads, but the Core i9-9900K is a top end chip supported on Z390 boards, while the Core i7-10700KA needs a newer Z490 mobo. The 10700K is slightly faster, though you could likely meet its speeds on the 9900K with a bit of overclocking.
The 10700ka on the other hand is newer, a bit faster, runs much cooler, is cheaper in this case, and is on a much more modern platform.
9900k does have the advantage of cheaper motherboards. Z390 can be had for as little as $100 anymore, whereas Z490 start at like $150. Honestly, I wouldn't use the cheapest Z series available for either chip due to high power draw for both chips.
The 10700ka isn't a half bad deal. Its what, $50 more than a 3700x and for games it is 15% faster ish, and can overclock nicely.
However, I still don't see a use for the 10700k in general. The cheaper 3700x being way better for productivity, so it shouldn't be bought for productivity. It shouldn't be bought for strictly gaming either since the much cheaper i5 10600k is nearly identical in games when overclocked.