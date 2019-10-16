Intel Core i9-9900KS Reportedly Hits 5.2 GHz

A Redditor that goes by the FR33_L35T3R alias purportedly managed to pick up the Intel Core i9-9900KS before its official launch and overclocked the special edition chip to 5.2 GHz.

Intel Core i9-9900KS (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although Intel has stated that the Core i9-9900KS will hit the shelves this month, the chipmaker hasn't listed a specific date. Supposedly an unidentified Czech Republic store listed the octa-core part by mistake, which allowed the Redditor to buy it prematurely. The store has taken down the listing to avoid any future purchases.

The Redditor paired the Core i9-9900KS with the Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) and a pair of Patriot DDR4-2666 memory modules. He did not specify the type of cooling used, but judging by the temperatures, it's possible a CPU air cooler was employed.

As a quick reminder, the Core i9-9900KS has a 4 GHz base clock and 5 GHz all-core boost clock. The novice overclocker pushed his chip to 5.2 GHz on all eight cores by just increasing the core and cache voltage to 1.36V.

Intel Core i9-9900KS at 5.2 GHz (Image credit: FR33_L35T3R)

The overclocked Intel Core i9-9900KS scored 5,356 points in Cinebench R20. In our own Core i9-9900K tests, the current -9900K put up a score of 4,984 points at stock. When overclocked to 5 GHz to behave like a stock Core i9-9900KS, the processor scores 5,266 points.

If we look at the result, the Core i9-9900KS performs roughly around 5.7% faster than a regular Core i9-9900K - at least in Cinebench R20. At 5.2 GHz, the Core i9-9900KS pushes the difference to 7.5%. Compared to the stock clocks, we're looking at a 1.7% gain.

B&H Photo previously listed the Core i9-9900KS for $559.99, which commands a $70 premium over the original Core i9-9900K. We're already halfway through the month, so it won't be long before Core i9-9900KS starts popping up everywhere.