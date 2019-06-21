DigiTimes: Intel to Slash Desktop Processor Pricing up to 15 Percent as Ryzen 3000 Nears
Credit: Tom's HardwareDigiTimes reported today, citing sources at motherboard makers, that Intel plans to cut the pricing of its eighth- and ninth-gen processors by 10-15% and has already notified its partners of the change. If true, that could mean that pricing for some Intel processors could drop anywhere from $25 to a whopping $75 for pricier SKUs.
The revelation seems quite fantastical, and while there are signals that Intel is ramping up for a more competitive environment as AMD launches its 7nm Ryzen 3000 series processors and EPYC Rome processors, there's also the possibility the report is inaccurate or overstated. We also aren't sure if these purported price drops will filter down to retail sales, or if they are targeted at OEMs. Those companies always pay lower pricing than retail, so the impact of the potential price cut may not be as pronounced for the final products.
Historically, Intel has been known to charge premium pricing for its chips, which generally offer faster performance than competing parts, and a quick glance at Intel's pricing guides indicates that Intel has not lowered pricing for a single part, bar none, as it has grappled with the resurgent AMD's Ryzen lineup. Instead, Intel has released new product generations that come to market at lower price points.
AMD says its Ryzen 3000 series chips will be competitively priced, provide performance parity in the all-important gaming segment, and generally offer more performance for the dollar in threaded applications, like productivity software. It's a tough sell for Intel to continue to charge a premium against chips that are nearly equivalent in some tasks, better in others, have lower power consumption, and come with a new PCIe 4.0 interface while Intel remains on PCIe 3.0. Regardless of the actual performance gains we'll see from the faster PCIe interface, new technology is always a big selling point. Credit: AMD
All this means Intel will have to become more competitive in at least some fashion, but, unfortunately, this time around it doesn't have a new line of desktop chips arriving in the near term that it can slash pricing on, meaning that it might have to change its typical response to grapple with AMD's new 7nm chips.
There are other signs that Intel is bracing for a price war. The company announced during its recent Investor Day that it was lowering its gross margin predictions below its historical goals of +60%, citing increased "competitive pressure" and the costs associated with its ramp of the 10nm and 7nm processes. The company also slashed its revenue guidance for 2019 by $2.5 billion, for which it was punished by downgrades from several analyst firms.
The company also predicted that its bread-and-butter PC business would remain flat or experience a slightly downward trend, which doesn't entirely explain such drastic alterations to its financial predictions.
During the meeting, Intel CFO George Davis noted there was some pressure on Intel's ASP (average selling price) for its chips, saying, "Competition certainly also impacts your ability to drive ASPs where you would like them to be, that's certainly part of it as well."
When asked if Intel's lowered margin guidance was a sign that it planned to respond to AMD's roadmap with more aggressive pricing, Intel CEO Bob Swan replied that "we clearly view a more competitive environment, so, all else equal, our ability to capture value for the incremental performance, all else equal, will be more challenging." Swan also chalked the reduced gross margins up to "...a more competitive environment, transition from 14nm to 10nm, and accelerating the pace to get to 7nm."
These signs could point to Intel gearing up for a price war, but that doesn't mean it is a certainty. Given Intel's history, it would be shocking if it reduced pricing on its existing parts, but the launch of the Ryzen 3000 chips also marks the first time in AMD's history that it has a process lead over Intel, and AMD's Zen 2-fueled chips are narrowing the node, frequency, and IPC gap with Intel's competing products.
That means this unprecedented event may require an unprecedented response.
Intel's attitude is very similar to that of Xerox, during the 70's and 80's.
They "did" with the announcement of "Super" edition cards.
I'll give Intel another run when they start boxing coolers in with their chips that will allow boost clocking for more than a few short moments.
Well, while they haven't "cut" or "reduced" prices on any SKU, AMD has forced their pricing down a bit on new introduced skus. 6900k is still selling for $900 - $1000 on Amazon (who the hell is buying these?) And the 9900k is half the price and a better performer.
But ... way too late Intel. Way too late ... your arrogance is hurting your sales.
... That sounded like sarcasm!
It wouldn't be shocking. When Intel launched Core 2 Quad the Q6600 came out at $530 but was not long before it dropped to $300 or less. And AMD didn't really have proper competition with that generation either, Phenom didn't exactly knock it out of the park.
Having proper competition is what it takes to have a real price war. If Zen 2 does well enough Intel could price cut quite a bit to stay competitive.
Based on what I've seen so far (Cinebench, Geekbench, CPU-Z single core, etc) it's still an IPC gap...; only now the 'IPC gap' roles are reversed, and are in AMD's favor by 5-8% or so..
We'll all know the specifics in 17-18 days or so....
I can remember thinking P2-350 CPUs were getting quite 'cheap' when the prices finally fell to 'only' $399....the 400-450 MHz juggernauts were all $500-$599 back in 1997-98...; and AMD is not above such behavior, wanting some $1000 for one of it's silly socket 939/940 FX53/55 variants in 2005(+/- a year) era...
Right?
My 8700k will be my last Intel CPU way too hot for my taste and way too expensive AMD i am coming back
I still run the i7 920. A decade later, it is 50% as fast as the fastest new CPU on single thread, -that's comparing a decade old, budget i7 against a high end new CPU.-, and I would not upgrade until I can get 16 cores, at around 250$, because multithread escalates less than proportionally than the core count.
After the 920, Intel started offering 5% improvement by each generation, raising the prices, (and asking for an entire new mother and memory). Too much cost for too little performance.
I have an i7 7700 at work, and I do not perceive the difference, compared to the 920.
All my older CPU upgrades were day and night.
The brainies at Intel could had sold me many CPUs if they had allowed me to keep old mother/memory, offered more cores instead of wasting transistors on integrated video, and priced their processors accordingly to the poor performance improvements they offer.
A 15% price cut doesn't move the dial. When considering the total cost of an upgrade, lost performance due to hardwired security bugs, the loss of hypertreading, the artificially locked overclocking, and the fact that even future generations of Intel CPU will be basically the same.
Since I do not see the benefit of gaming at 4K, the last game I played on that i7 920, ran at 120 hz, raytraced.
My high performance computing tasks run on GPU powered tensorflow. The CPU doesn't matter much.
I use Autocad daily, and it still is a single core application. A decade and half after the introduction of multicore. That's on an i7 7700, which is close to the fastest single thread performance available today. My Acad works had become so bloated that it painfully crawls. I freak every time I have to use it, and I would kill for a faster CPU, but there is nothing available on sale, with significant faster performance, at any price. I cannot go to the IT and ask for a faster processor which would only be like 5-10% faster.
When I run the same files on my i7 920, it is basically the same experience. 50% slower single thread performance doesn't changes the experience.
Given that Moore's law is basically dead, Intel should go the opposite way of integration, and should be making modular designs, where each component is designed for high specialization and the highest performance possible. Take the GPU out of the processor. Stop wasting transistors that raise heat and limit clocks. Maybe move the north bridge out of the processor. Design a CPU which can be cooled from both sides. Integrate a Peltier cooler for key areas of the CPU. Run only the bottlenecked parts of the CPU at higher clocks. Maybe if only the floating point transistors are needed at a given point, they can run, lets say at 10 ghz. Maybe the cache can be produced at a different node process, and be 3D integrated as a layer, to rise yields of key parts, and reduce prices. Maybe yields could be raised by adding tiny floating point coprocessors made at 5 nm, with the rest of the CPU made at 7 nm.
Maybe the SSEx circuits can be duplicated, so they can be rapidly switched each time they overheat.
Depends on the task. Video encoding, 3D rendering, most types of physical simulations, signal processing, AI, etc. scale nearly perfectly with core count, which is why we have render farms with hundreds of nodes and supercomputers with over 100 000 cores.
Most everyday software does not scale too well mainly because lots of user-interactive stuff does not thread particularly well though this is slowly changing as more AI, physics, signal processing, video processing and other stuff gets tacked on more everyday stuff - the core user-interactive parts may still nott thread well but there is more feature bloat that can be delegated to threads.