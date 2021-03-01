Intel Kills Off Overclocking-Focused Extended Warranty

With no fanfare whatsoever, Intel has discontinued its Performance Tuning Protection Plan (PTPP), an extended warranty plan that offered protection from damage that occurred during overclocking. The company made the announcement via a message delivered on the PTPP website.

The Performance Tuning Protection Plan was a great insurance plan for owners of Intel's K-series of processors. For a small additional fee, you could squeeze more performance out of your processor without having to worry about it dying. If you had the plan, Intel would issue you a one-time replacement chip to cover damage due to overclocking, no questions asked. Pricing depended on the tier of the processor, but the plans typically cost between $19.99 and $29.99.

It's unknown why Intel decided to kill off the Performance Tuning Protection Plan. Luckily, owners with existing plans can continue to enjoy the coverage as Intel will honor them until the warranty period is up.



By default, Intel covers the Xeon W-3175X for overclocking, so W-3175X owners have nothing to fret about. But for the rest of us that don't own $3,000 processors, there's no safety net for overclocking.

Here's Intel's message on the unexpected discontinuation of the program:

To PTPP Customers,

The Performance Tuning Protection Plan program has been discontinued.

As customers increasingly overclock with confidence, we are seeing lower demand for the Performance Tuning Protection Plans (PTPP).



As a result, Intel will no longer offer new PTPP plans effective March 1, 2021.

Intel will continue focusing on delivering amazing processors with tuning flexibility and overclocking tools like Intel Performance Maximizer and Intel XTU.

All existing plans will continue to be honored through the duration of the processor warranty period.



For questions, contact Intel Customer Support.

Note about the intel xeon W-31 75X Processor

The intel xeon W-31 75X Processor is automatically covered for overclocking, No additional plan or activation code is required

Thank You,

PTPP Team