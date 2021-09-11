Intel May Introduce Revamped Stock Coolers For 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

Intel Laminar CPU Coolers (Image credit: Ayxerious/Twitter)

It would appear that Intel is finally giving its boring CPU stock coolers a much needed makeover. Twitter user Ayxerious has shared a snippet of Intel's Laminar series of CPU coolers for its upcoming 12th Generation Alder Lake processors.

Intel reportedly developed the Laminar series from feedback obtained from its partners and customers. There is a possibility that the chipmaker will roll out three different thermal solutions for its 65W Alder Lake parts. The Laminar coolers arrive with an improved thermal design and support for the LGA1700 socket support right out of the box. These may be preliminary designs, though, so take them with a pinch of salt for now.

The RH1 is designed specifically for the Intel Core i9 Alder Lake SKUs and is the tallest cooler out of the trio. Heat is transferred from the base plate to multiple aluminum fins, while a cooling fan with RGB lighting will dissipate the heat. The mounting mechanism consists of a simple screw design as opposed to the typical push pins.

The RM1, on the other hand, is tailored to the Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 chips, while the RS1 is strictly for the Pentium and Celeron models. Both coolers adhere to the same spiral design with three key differences. The RM1 seems to feature a thick heatsink and more aluminum fins. There is also a LED strip that surrounds the fan that helps give the RM1 some flair. On the contrary, the RS1's circular heatsink is smaller and doesn't have as much aluminum fins. Both the RM1 and RS1 relies on the push pins design.

Many would agree that it's about time that Intel revamps the stock coolers that come with its processors. AMD had already renovated its stock coolers when the company launched Ryzen 3000 two years ago. However, Intel's Laminar stock coolers are allegedly for the 65W Alder Lake chips. For comparison, AMD's Wraith Prism and Wraith Spire tame 105W and 95W Ryzen SKUs, respectively. Then again, Intel has always advertised the PL1 value with its processors so the Laminar coolers may offer a higher thermal performance.

Intel will launch Alder Lake this Fall 2021 and obviously it'll be a very special moment for the chipmaker's history since Alder Lake will bring the first hybrid desktop processor to the mainstream market.