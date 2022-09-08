Intel Reveals Specifications For Arc Alchemist Desktop GPUs

Intel has published (opens in new tab) the specifications of all of its Arc Alchemist A-series discrete graphics cards for desktop PCs. Initially, Intel plans to release four graphics cards aimed at demanding, budget, and casual gamers.

Intel's Arc A-series family for desktops will consist of Arc A770, Arc A750, Arc A580, and the already well-known Arc A380. For now, Intel releases specifications of actual graphics processing units and recommended memory configurations, but graphics cards from the company's partners may have higher clocks and higher performance.

The Arc A770 will be Intel's top-of-the-range model based on the ACM-G10 graphics processor with 32 Xe cores (equivalent to 4,096 stream processors) operating at 2,100 MHz and equipped with 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory featuring a peak bandwidth of 560 GBps. The Arc A750 will sit slightly below the flagship and feature a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 28 Xe cores (equivalent to 3,584 shading units) working at 2,050 MHz and connected to 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a peak bandwidth of 512 GBps. Both cards might find themselves among the best graphics cards, provided that they work flawlessly, offer decent performance, and their price is right.

Intel Arc Alchemist Specifications

Intel Arc Alchemist Specifications Arc A770 Arc A750 Arc A580 Arc A380 Architecture ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G11 Process Technology TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 TSMC N6 Transistors (Billion) 21.7 21.7 21.7 7.2 Die size (mm^2) 406 406 406 157 Xe-Cores 32 28 24 8 GPU Cores (Shaders) 4096 3584 3072 1024 MXM Engines 512 448 384 128 RTUs 32 28 24 8 Game Clock (MHz) 2100 2050 1700 2000 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 17.5 16 16 15.5 VRAM (GB) 16/8 8 8 6 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 256 96 ROPs 128 128 128 32 TMUs 256 224 192 64 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 17.2 14.7 10.4 4.1 TFLOPS FP16 (MXM) 138 118 84 33 Bandwidth (GBps) 560 512 512 186 TDP (watts) 225 225 150? 75 Launch Date Oct 2022? Oct 2022? Oct 2022? Jun-22

Intel's Arc A580 will sit below the A750 and target gamers on a budget who still want to get a taste of Intel's top-end discrete GPU. This board will feature 24 Xe cores (3,072 shading units) running at 1,700 MHz so that it will be more than 30% slower than the top-of-the-range Arc A770. In addition, graphics cards based on the Arc A580 will carry 8GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512GBps bandwidth.

Intel's entry-level offering is the Arc A380 based on the ACM-G11 GPU with eight Xe cores (1,024 shading units) operating at 2,000 MHz and connected to 6GB of GDDR6 memory. This board is already available from Newegg for $140 (opens in new tab).

Intel said that its IBCs — Intel branded cards — produced in Malaysia will be available starting Day 1 (but we do not know which day is day 1, for now), but it did not say anything about boards from its partners. The company also did not touch upon the prices of its graphics cards or recommended prices for partner boards. Still, considering that it positions its Arc A770 against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, one can make some guesses about the pricing of these products. In a recent interview, Intel stated that Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards will launch "very soon."