2020 Olympics Sprint Replays Will Feature Intel Analysis

(Image credit: Intel/YouTube)

Intel will analyze sprints at the 2020 Summer Olypmics in Tokyo. The technology, called 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT), provides near real-time insights and overlay information for athletic events, such as the 100-meter dash. It is one among various Intel technologies that will be at the summer games and announced from Intel's partnership with the International Olympic Commitee (IOC).

3DAT is a computer vision solution that also uses artificial intelligence. Four pan-tilt, mobile, 4K cameras capture the motion of the athletes. Pose estimation algorithms then analyze the biomechanics of athletes’ movements. The resulting data is then converted into broadcast overlay visualizations that will be available during replays of sprinting events, such as the 100 meters.

Intel developed 3DAT in partnership with the Olympic Broadcast Services, and it was optimized for Xeon processors, which will be hosted on Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure.

Another new addition is VR training. Intel's announcement said it will use VR to create an "immersive learning experience" for key managers at event venues. The company did not give concrete examples but said that VR training can reduce cost and increase training efficiency.

Some other technologies that Intel introduced at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games will return: 5G and True VR. Cisco is the official partner for networking equipment at the Olympics, with Intel providing Xeon CPUs and SSDs. True VR will be deployed in a range of sports and venues, including the opening and closing ceremonies, track and field, gymnastics, boxing and beach volleyball, and will be distributed by rights-holding broadcasters.

Finally, the official Tokyo 2020 beat was compiled using Intel artificial intelligence, plus the event will use Intel's NEC Facial Recognition. It is not known yet if Intel will be holding any drone shows, like in PyeongChang.

Intel also announced it will be hosting the $500,000 Intel World Open eSports tournament ahead of the Olympics featuring the viewer-accessible Rocket League and Street Fighter V games and a $250,000 prize pool for each. While not part of the Olympics, the event is organized in partnership with the IOC.

Intel and the IOC announced their partnership in 2017, and it will last at least through 2024.