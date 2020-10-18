Intel Tiger Lake CPU and DG1 GPU Power New Asus VivoBook Flip 14

VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has revealed the new VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) laptop, bearing Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake processor and unreleased DG1 discrete graphics card (via @momomo_us).

According to the VivoBook Flip 14's product page, Asus has outfitted the device with "First Intel Discrete Graphics," which likely refers to Intel's DG1 discrete graphics card that is rumored to have up to 96 EUs. A quick dive into the HTML code shows metadata that reads, "VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics."

The Iris Xe Max had already surfaced before, with 96 EUs ticking up to 1.55 GHz. On another note, we've also seen two Xe GPUs running in a dual-GPU setup. Although unconfirmed, we have a theory that Tiger Lake iGPUs could conceptually function in tandem with DG1 to provide even greater performance than what a sole DG1 unit could offer.

The VivoBook Flip 14 comes with two Tiger Lake options: You can pick between the Core i7-1165G7 or Core i5-1135G7 processors. Both chips come with a quad-core, eight-thread configuration. The Core i7-1165G7 and Core i5-1135G7 have their own Iris Xe graphics engine. The 10nm processors possess 96 EUs and 80 EUs, respectively, with a maximum of 1.3 GHz.

The Core i7-1165G7 sports a 2.8 GHz base clock, 4.7 GHz boost clock, and 12MB of cache, while the Core i5-1135G features a 2.4 GHz base clock, 4.2 GHz boost clock, and 8MB of L3 cache. Out of the two, the Core i7-1165G7 is the only part that comes equipped with an Image Processing Unit (IPU).

Image 1 of 4 VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 4 VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 4 VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) (Image credit: Asus) Image 4 of 4 VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) (Image credit: Asus)

The Tiger Lake processor of your choice can be accompanied by 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory. It's important to choose wisely since there won't be options for expansion further down the line. The VivoBook Flip 14 can come with a 128Gb, 256Gb, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe SSD. Asus offers an optional configuration with an Intel Optane Memory H10 drive with 32GB plus a 512GB SSD.

The VivoBook Flip 14 is a thin and light 2-in-1 device that measures 32.4 x 22 x 1.87cm (12.75 x 8.66 x 0.73 inches) and weighs 1.5kg (3.31 pounds). The laptop features an indie black exterior and a 14-inch LED-backlit panel with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The frameless NanoEdge display flaunts an impressive 82% screen-to-body ratio with wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. There was enough room for Asus to slap an HD webcam on the laptop too.

The svelte body doesn't mean the VivoBook Flip 14 is short on connectivity either. The laptop offers one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a microSD card reader. There's no Ethernet port, though, so you'll be relying on a wireless connection. At any rate, you shouldn't have any complaints since the VivoBook Flip 14 can be configured with Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Asus integrated a three-cell, lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 42 Wh into the VivoBook Flip 14. It supports fast charging, and with the included 65W power adapter, the VivoBook Flip 14 can go from zero to 60% in a mere 49 minutes.

Asus hasn't revealed the pricing or availability of the VivoBook Flip 14.