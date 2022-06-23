Intel XTU Updated for Windows 11 Version 22H2 and Raptor Lake CPUs

Intel has released a new version of its Extreme Tuning Utility, commonly known as Intel XTU. Version 7.8.0.21 of the free tool is accompanied by some interesting release notes which highlight the addition of support for Windows 11 22H2, and some extra overclocking (OC) modes for "future platform(s)" which very likely include Intel's 13th Gen Core processors, codenamed Raptor Lake. But as Intel gives, then it takes away, and the latest version of XTU removes support for (7th Gen) Kaby Lake platforms.

Microsoft it yet to release the Windows 11 version 22H2 update, codenamed Sun Valley 2 (SV2), to the general public. Nevertheless, Intel is forward looking enough to add support for it in the latest XTU. It is approaching a year since Windows 11 was first released, and SV2 should deliver a welcome sprinkling of finesse to an OS that had its fair share of teething troubles.

Intel appears to have made a gaffe with the release notes by mentioning a hitherto unknown type of Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), as well as some other TVB nuances that will be available on "future platform(s)."

(Image credit: Intel)

The next platform we expect from Intel consists of the 13th Gen Core processors, codenamed Raptor Lake, with 700 Series chipsets. These will be followed by Intel Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake on a new platform. With the timing of this XTU release it looks pretty certain the new features will be supported on Raptor Lake (due Q4 this year). Both per-core OC TVB support, and package OC TVB support are welcome additions, as are more granular controls, but the biggest spill from Intel here is the confirmation of "Efficient TVB support."

There have been murmurings about ETVB support previously but it was widely expected to be an abbreviation of Enhanced rather than Efficient (Thermal Velocity Boost). We can only make educated guesses as to the precise nature of ETVB, and think it might take some inspiration from AMD's PBO2 (Precision Boost Overdrive 2). The new technology might even be instrumental in helping Intel deliver an SKU with a headlining 6 GHz turbo clock, but we can only speculate about that for now.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel claims Raptor Lake will feature "enhanced overclocking features," as well as up to double-digit performance boosts and up to 24C/32T options. Raptor Lake CPUs and 700 Series motherboards are expected to arrive in Q4 this year.