Intel's 56-Core Sapphire Rapids Tested: Faster Than 64-Core EPYC

Without any doubt, Intel's 4th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' server processors are among the highly anticipated products in 2022. The CPUs were delayed several times, and their specifications remain a mystery. But as Intel's partners are testing samples of the new processors, their benchmark results inevitably emerge in various databases. This time around, someone posted results from Intel's 56-core Xeon Platinum 8480+ processor to Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 database.

As the name suggests, Intel's 56-core Xeon Platinum 8480+ with 112MB L2 cache and 105MB L3 cache belongs to the company's crème-de-la-crème server CPUs with all cores and features (AMX, AVX-512, CXL, DSA, etc.) enabled. Considering Intel's 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable nomenclature, we may be dealing with the new top-of-the-range SKU.

The Xeon Platinum 8480+ supports HyperThreading and has a base frequency of 2.0 GHz, according to the Geekbench 5 database entry. The relatively low clocks of the Xeon Platinum 8480+ (down from 2.30GHz in the case of the 40-core Xeon Platinum 8380 CPU) are a bit surprising because it is made using Intel's 10nm Enhanced SuperFin fabrication technology that features advanced power delivery and is generally designed to enable high frequencies on CPUs with a high core count. Perhaps the new Sapphire Rapids processors feature very high turbo clocks, but unfortunately, we have no idea how high the Xeon Platinum 8480+ CPU can go in turbo mode.

Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 is hardly the best benchmark for server CPUs (especially modern ones with various special-purpose accelerators). Still, it gives some clues about the integer, floating point, and multi-thread performance. Still, considering that we are dealing with pre-production hardware and firmware (Tyan's S5652AGM3NRE-2T LGA4677 motherboard was used), take the benchmark results with a grain of salt.

Xeon Platinum 8480+ EPYC 7763 EPYC 7773X Threadripper Pro 5995WX M1 Ultra Core i9-12900K Ryzen 9 5950X General specifications 56C, 2.0GHz - ?GHz, 112MB L3, 105MB L3 64C, 2.45 ~ 3.50GHz, 32MB L2, 256MB L3 64C, 2.20 ~ 3.50GHz, 32MB L2, 768MB L3 64C, 2.70 ~ 4.50GHz, 32MB L2, 256MB L3 16P, 4E, up to 3.22GHz, 48MB SLC 8P, 8E, 3.20 ~ 5.10GHz, 30MB 16C, 3.40 ~ 5.0 GHz, 64MB General specifications Single-Core | Integer 639 1129 1143 1305 1632 1830 1435 Single-Core | Integer Single-Core | Float 776 1437 1448 1715 1929 2189 1881 Single-Core | Float Single-Core | Crypto 2069 3142 3157 3839 2803 6064 4089 Single-Core | Crypto Single-Core | Score 752 1322 1335 1555 1780 2149 1702 Single-Core | Score Multi-Core | Integer 36889 25446 50178 40600 21332 20631 16695 Multi-Core | Integer Multi-Core | Float 39779 24662 50949 47800 27048 23205 18695 Multi-Core | Float Multi-Core | Crypto 37642 10527 58040 56327 43345 17413 8145 Multi-Core | Crypto Multi-Core | Score 37794 24465 50802 43546 24147 21242 16868 Multi-Core | Score Link https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/16285364 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15865932 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/14494330 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15806221 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15872094 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15911328 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/9506672 Link

The performance of Intel's Xeon Platinum 8480+ 'Sapphire Rapids' processor in Geekbench 5 is a mixed bag: it wins in certain cases but loses badly in others.

The CPU is considerably behind AMD's 64-core EPYC processors (that also feature rather low base clocks) in single-thread workloads. Intel's Golden Cove microarchitecture (used by Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake CPUs) has very good single-thread performance, so perhaps the reason why Xeon Platinum 8480+ performs so poorly is because the pre-production chip does not boost its clocks (i.e., appropriate modes are disabled).

In multi-core workloads, Intel's Xeon Platinum 8480+ show its potential and outperforms AMD's 64-core EPYC 7763 processor. Meanwhile, it cannot beat AMD's 64-core EPYC 7773X CPU that is armed with 3D V-Cache as well as Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX that has considerably higher clocks.

In general, Intel's 56-core Xeon Platinum 8480+ 'Sapphire Rapids' processor looks rather promising for a pre-production hardware. It looks like for now Intel does not enable boost clocks on samples of SPR CPUs for certain reasons, but what the 56-core/112-thread processor can do in multi-thread workloads at 2.0 GHz looks pretty impressive.