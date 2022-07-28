Intel's 56-Core Sapphire Rapids Tested: Faster Than 64-Core EPYC

First benchmark results for Intel's Xeon Platinum 8480+ emerge.

Sapphire Rapids
Without any doubt, Intel's 4th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' server processors are among the highly anticipated products in 2022. The CPUs were delayed several times, and their specifications remain a mystery. But as Intel's partners are testing samples of the new processors, their benchmark results inevitably emerge in various databases. This time around, someone posted results from Intel's 56-core Xeon Platinum 8480+ processor to Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 database. 

As the name suggests, Intel's 56-core Xeon Platinum 8480+ with 112MB L2 cache and 105MB L3 cache belongs to the company's crème-de-la-crème server CPUs with all cores and features (AMX, AVX-512, CXL, DSA, etc.) enabled. Considering Intel's 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable nomenclature, we may be dealing with the new top-of-the-range SKU.  

The Xeon Platinum 8480+ supports HyperThreading and has a base frequency of 2.0 GHz, according to the Geekbench 5 database entry. The relatively low clocks of the Xeon Platinum 8480+ (down from 2.30GHz in the case of the 40-core Xeon Platinum 8380 CPU) are a bit surprising because it is made using Intel's 10nm Enhanced SuperFin fabrication technology that features advanced power delivery and is generally designed to enable high frequencies on CPUs with a high core count. Perhaps the new Sapphire Rapids processors feature very high turbo clocks, but unfortunately, we have no idea how high the Xeon Platinum 8480+ CPU can go in turbo mode. 

Primate Labs's Geekbench 5 is hardly the best benchmark for server CPUs (especially modern ones with various special-purpose accelerators). Still, it gives some clues about the integer, floating point, and multi-thread performance. Still, considering that we are dealing with pre-production hardware and firmware (Tyan's S5652AGM3NRE-2T LGA4677 motherboard was used), take the benchmark results with a grain of salt.

Xeon Platinum 8480+EPYC 7763EPYC 7773XThreadripper Pro 5995WXM1 UltraCore i9-12900KRyzen 9 5950X
General specifications56C, 2.0GHz - ?GHz, 112MB L3, 105MB L364C, 2.45 ~ 3.50GHz, 32MB L2, 256MB L364C, 2.20 ~ 3.50GHz, 32MB L2, 768MB L364C, 2.70 ~ 4.50GHz, 32MB L2, 256MB L316P, 4E, up to 3.22GHz, 48MB SLC8P, 8E, 3.20 ~ 5.10GHz, 30MB16C, 3.40 ~ 5.0 GHz, 64MBGeneral specifications
Single-Core | Integer639112911431305163218301435Single-Core | Integer
Single-Core | Float776143714481715192921891881Single-Core | Float
Single-Core | Crypto2069314231573839280360644089Single-Core | Crypto
Single-Core | Score752132213351555178021491702Single-Core | Score
Multi-Core | Integer36889254465017840600213322063116695Multi-Core | Integer
Multi-Core | Float39779246625094947800270482320518695Multi-Core | Float
Multi-Core | Crypto3764210527580405632743345174138145Multi-Core | Crypto
Multi-Core | Score37794244655080243546241472124216868Multi-Core | Score
Linkhttps://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/16285364https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15865932https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/14494330https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15806221https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15872094https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15911328https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/9506672Link

The performance of Intel's Xeon Platinum 8480+ 'Sapphire Rapids' processor in Geekbench 5 is a mixed bag: it wins in certain cases but loses badly in others.

The CPU is considerably behind AMD's 64-core EPYC processors (that also feature rather low base clocks) in single-thread workloads. Intel's Golden Cove microarchitecture (used by Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake CPUs) has very good single-thread performance, so perhaps the reason why Xeon Platinum 8480+ performs so poorly is because the pre-production chip does not boost its clocks (i.e., appropriate modes are disabled).

In multi-core workloads, Intel's Xeon Platinum 8480+ show its potential and outperforms AMD's 64-core EPYC 7763 processor. Meanwhile, it cannot beat AMD's 64-core EPYC 7773X CPU that is armed with 3D V-Cache as well as Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX that has considerably higher clocks. 

In general, Intel's 56-core Xeon Platinum 8480+ 'Sapphire Rapids' processor looks rather promising for a pre-production hardware. It looks like for now Intel does not enable boost clocks on samples of SPR CPUs for certain reasons, but what the 56-core/112-thread processor can do in multi-thread workloads at 2.0 GHz looks pretty impressive.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Hooda Thunkett
    I'm wondering how their multi-core results can be so much higher with 56 cores than Epyc at 64 cores if their single core results are so much lower? Can these cores run more than 2 threads each or something?
    Reply