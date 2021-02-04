Intel’s Sapphire Rapids Processor in LGA4677 Form-Factor Poses for Camera

Intel's CEO recently confirmed that the company had started to sample its next-generation Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors to partners, so it isn't particularly surprising that the first images of the CPU have emerged, proving that the chip is in the hands of Intel's partners.

Being a sample rather than a commercial product, the processor is marked as Intel Confidential and features the QVV5 sSpec, along with a 1.30 GHz frequency. The image was published by YuuKi_AnS, a known hardware leaker who sometimes has access to unreleased chips.

We confirmed the CPU's validity with an independent source with knowledge of the matter, who identified the device as a 28-core Sapphire Rapids A2 sample that Intel sent to partners several weeks ago.

(Image credit: YuuKi_AnS )

The backside of the chip looks exactly like it should, according to the blueprints of Intel's 4677-pin socket (made by TE Connectivity) that have floated around since at least October 2019. This might be considered more proof that the CPU is indeed a Sapphire Rapids sample in LGA4677 packaging.

(Image credit: YuuKi_AnS )

We understand that the A2 sample features 28 cores, but it is unclear whether the processor — which is made using Intel's 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process technology — uses a multi-chip-module (MCM) design or one monolithic die. The heat spreader on the CPU has one big bulge that can cover more than one chiplet.

(Image credit: TE Connectivity)

It's noteworthy that the new alleged Intel Sapphire Rapids A2 sample doesn't look like another assumed sample of a Sapphire Rapids CPU, of which a picture emerged last year. The backside of the processor from December actually looks like the backside of an LGA4189 CPU, which means that it might not be a Sapphire Rapids in an LGA4677 package. Meanwhile, since the front side of the device has two bulges and does not look like the front side of Intel's Cooper Lake or Ice Lake-SP CPU, it is indeed an unannounced processor that allegedly uses an MCM design.

One thing to note about the current leak is that YuuKi_AnS added two stickers to his pictures. The stickers carry the G14056-002 part number, which matches the part number of Intel's Xeon Phi 7120P. Obviously, the addition does not add any credibility to the leak, but since the CPU packaging corresponds to the LGA4677 blueprints and we have is another confirmation from an independent source, it is highly probable that we are dealing with a Sapphire Rapids sample.