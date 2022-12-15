Intel's N95 Processor Benchmark Leak: An Entry-Level 2023 CPU

Earlier this year it transpired that in 2023, Intel intends to cease using its Celeron and Pentium brands for entry-level notebook CPUs. Instead, Intel will use the 'Intel Processor' branding. With 2023 being mere weeks away, it is about time for one of the first Intel Processor-badged CPUs to allegedly get tested. For now take the test results with a pinch of salt until they are verified.

The first Intel Processor product to hit Primate Labs' Geekbench 5 database appears to be the Intel N95 (via @Benchleaks), which seems to be one of the entry-level Alder Lake-N CPUs featuring four Atom-class energy-efficient cores based on the Gracement microarchitecture. The processor features a 1.70 GHz base clock, a 2.80 GHz boost clock, 2MB of L2 cache, and 6MB of L3 cache, based on the entry in the Geekbench database. This is not the first time when an Alder Lake-N CPU gets benchmarked, but this is the first time when we see a quad-core Alder Lake-N.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Intel N95 Core i3-N305 Celeron 7305 Athlon Gold 7220U Core i3-1210U General specifications 4E, up to 2.80 GHz 8E, up to 3.78 GHz 1P, 4E, 1.10 GHz 2P/4T, up to 3.70 GHz 2P, 4E, up to 4.40 GHz Single-Core | Integer 701 922 372 852 1287 Single-Core | Float 829 1080 432 1004 1569 Single-Core | Crypto 1540 2041 1097 1536 2542 Single-Core | Score 781 1025 426 932 1434 Multi-Core | Integer 1834 4435 1127 1990 4121 Multi-Core | Float 2045 4514 1275 2256 4662 Multi-Core | Crypto 3446 3658 2937 3779 4903 Multi-Core | Score 1978 4420 1262 2159 4322 Link https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/19288841 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/17620675 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/18422984 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/19163578 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/15877367

Since the Intel N95 is an entry-level product with only four efficient cores and rather low frequencies, it was certainly not designed to offer breakthrough performance. Therefore, it is not surprising that it ranked substantially slower than Intel's eight-core Core i3-N305 'Alder Lake-N' processor. Yet, it stacks up very well against Intel's existing Celeron 7305 CPU with one high-performance and four energy-efficient cores that operate at 1.10 GHz.

While we yet have to determine how exactly Intel intends to position its N95 processor, we also included scores obtained on AMD's entry-level Athlon Gold 7220U CPU with two Zen 2 cores at 2.40 GHz ~ 3.70 GHz and with a 4MB of L3 cache for comparison. Evidently, the Athlon Gold 7220U shows better GeekBench 5 scores than Intel's N95, though we should bear in mind that AMD's lowest-end next-generation Athlon will be the dual-core Athlon Silver 7120U (which yet has to get benchmarked).

Even though Geekbench 5 is not exactly the best way to estimate performance of a CPU in real-life applications, it should be noted that it can still be used to find out how processors stack up against each other.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that for now we are dealing with pre-production Alder Lake-N hardware and it might be too early to draw any conclusions about performance of these CPUs.