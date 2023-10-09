Intel's Wi-Fi 7 Controllers Reportedly in Short Supply

Lead times of Intel's Wi-Fi 7 solution increasing.

The Wi-Fi 7 standard is yet to be finalized, but Intel's BE200 Wi-Fi 7 controller is apparently already in short supply. As noticed by @ghost_motley, lead times of the Intel BE200 Wi-Fi solution have gone from six weeks to 12 weeks on Mouser, a major chip distributor.

"Intel BE200 lead time has gone from 6 weeks to 12 weeks on Mouser," he wrote at X (former Twitter). "May explain why the Z790 refresh boards reviewed so far have all had the Qualcomm Wi-Fi [7] chipset."

Mouser expects 27 BE200 Wi-Fi 7 modules to arrive on November 21, 2023. Meanwhile, the factory lead time of the module is listed as 12 weeks. Each module costs €18.53 when bought in a quantity of one, but its price will decrease to €15.42 when bought in a quantity of 500 or more.

Intel currently lists two draft Wi-Fi 7 M.2-2230 adapters: the Intel BE200 and the Intel BE202. These adapters are compatible with 2x2 TX/RX streams and operate on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz frequency bands. The BE200 boasts a top speed of 5 Gbit/s, which falls short of the peak transfer rate of the standard. While the precise distinctions between the BE200 and BE202 remain unclear, Intel has stated that the BE200 has received Wi-Fi 7 pre-certification. Additionally, the BE200 and BE202 support PCIe and USB interfaces, making them suitable for desktop motherboards and laptops.

The upcoming Gigabyte Aorus Z790 Master X motherboard (PCB revision 1.2) will feature the BE200. On the other hand, certain other versions of this platform use Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7 QCNCM865 (PCB rev. 1.0) and MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 MT7927, RZ738 (PCB rev. 1.1). For users to fully leverage Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, they must also employ Wi-Fi 7-compliant routers and access points.

Wi-Fi 7 is set to deliver remarkable speeds, with a potential peak aggregated bitrate of 40 Gbit/s, which suggests that it might replace wired Ethernet for most users. Wi-Fi 7 will use three frequency bands to reach these lofty speeds: 2.40 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. Additionally, it will increase the channel width to 320 MHz and adopt 4096-QAM. Despite these capabilities, several devices, like Intel's BE200, might still operate at reduced speeds.

Building on the legacy of its predecessors, Wi-Fi 7 will be anchored on key features such as MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) and OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access). These attributes, previously introduced by Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, are intended to enhance wireless connection efficiency and capacity. 

Intel initially saw Wi-Fi 7 as a perfect fit for high-bandwidth activities, particularly in the realm of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets leveraging Intel's WiGig technology. Although the IEEE aims to officially adopt the IEEE 802.11be specification by 2025, Intel, among other companies, holds a positive view of Wi-Fi 7's potential. This optimism is evidenced by their early release of Wi-Fi 7-compliant controllers and adapters.

  • Order 66
    This matters how? ( I don't mean to be overly cynical, but the general consumer doesn't need wifi 7.) I feel like it is a bit early to start having mass amounts of wifi 7 devices considering that most people don't even know wifi 7 exists, not to mention those people are probably still fine with wifi 5.
    Reply
  • sycoreaper
    WiFi is starting to feel like the car industry, release a new model every year.

    I know it's been more than a year but WiFi 5 is finally becoming common place with WiFi 6 slowly creeping it's way. WiFi 6e is boaderline useless when it comes to range. So unless 7 has a strong increase in range rather than speed, it's pretty useless for most.

    So wifi 7, there's no rush and the adoption rate will be even slower.
    Reply
  • Order 66
    sycoreaper said:
    WiFi is starting to feel like the car industry, release a new model every year.

    I know it's been more than a year but WiFi 5 is finally becoming common place with WiFi 6 slowly creeping it's way. WiFi 6e is boaderline useless when it comes to range. So unless 7 has a strong increase in range rather than speed, it's pretty useless for most.

    So wifi 7, there's no rush and the adoption rate will be even slower.
    My point exactly. Wi-Fi standards ( for most people) should last about 10 years before people feel the need to upgrade their router.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    Order 66 said:
    My point exactly. Wi-Fi standards ( for most people) should last about 10 years before people feel the need to upgrade their router.
    Hardware manufacturers can release as many new WiFi routers as they want, you don't need to buy any of them or upgrade any of your devices because of it. The only reason I replaced my Asus N56U was because it was dying - couldn't maintain WAN connections and WiFi devices were losing connection all of the time. It also ran too damn hot for my liking. I replaced it with a cheap D-Link 11ac router that still works fine today, don't plan to upgrade it until that changes.
    Reply