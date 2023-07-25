iPad Pro Gets Insane 3238 Mbps Upload Speed with Thunderbolt 10G Adapter

The more data we use, the bigger our demand is for beefy networks that can accommodate such bandwidth loads. It seems that tech is catching up quickly and with the right combination of hardware and network support, we’re seeing some impressive performance output.

Today on Twitter (sorry, X), Linux developer and V-Tuber Asahi Lina shared a crazy high benchmark for network speed using a Thunderbolt 10G adapter and a friend’s iPad Pro. When running a speed test using the setup, they managed to reach a whopping 2,475 Mbps download speed alongside an even more impressive 3,238 Mbps upload speed.

I got a Thunderbolt 10G adapter and a friend tried it out with her iPad Pro and this happened wwwww 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/YvSzsgM5YdJuly 25, 2023 See more

This was accomplished using a QNA-T310G1S adapter, which is designed to connect to Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports and provides support for 10GbE SFP+ networks. This adapter is totally portable and compatible with Windows, Linux, and Mac devices like the iPad Pro used in this test. You can find the QNA-T310G1S adapter at Amazon right now for around $181. The adapter alone isn’t enough — you’ll need to connect to a network that’s capable of these speeds to truly take advantage of its potential.

According to Asahi Lina, the iPad Pro Thunderbolt 3 port can go up to 40G — making it more than ideal for this type of connection. Any sort of bottleneck in the performance would lie upstream, either in the server used for the speed test or in the network connection itself.

The ISP in this case is Asahi Net, which is a Japanese-based provider. Asahi Lina confirmed that the network is supposed to provide 10Gbps service which again, in this case, is both ideal and necessary to get this level of performance from an iPad Pro.

If you want to get speeds like this out of your hardware, you’ll need the perfect storm — or at least the right Thunderbolt port to get started. The Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port works in tandem with a high-speed network to get the crazy high speeds shared in Asahi Lina’s test. If you want to see the proof for yourself, check out the original thread over at Twitter.