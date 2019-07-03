Japan and South Korea Trade Fight Could Hurt Memory Supply

by
4 Comments

RAM installed in a motherboard. Credit: ShutterstockRAM installed in a motherboard. Credit: Shutterstock


New restriction in Japan on exports to South Korea could threaten the global supply of memory chips worldwide, Nikkei reports

Starting Thursday, July 4, suppliers in Japan of three chemicals used in the semiconductor industry must get permission from the government before exporting them to South Korea. Reviews, the report claims, can take about three months, which could cause an issue, as the chipmakers in South Korea usually only have one or two month's worth of materials ready.

An anonymous source at SK Hynix told Nikkei that the chipmaker doesn't have three months of supplies on hand, and it may even have to halt production if it has to wait too long for materials it usually imports from Japan.

Samsung only told Nikkei that it was keeping an eye on the situation.

South Korean manufacturers control 70 percent of the DRAM market and 50 percent for NAND flash memory, the report claims. The memory goes into smartphones, laptops and even televisions.

Japan claims a degenerating relationship with Korea is the reason these controls have been put in place. These may be a reference to a dispute over South Koreans who were forced to perform labor for Japanese companies during World War II and whether compensation will be provided. 

You'd Also Like

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
4 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • BulkZerker
    An error (403 Forbidden) has occurred in response to this request.
  • tomspown
    Prices are to low, the mafia will do everything in their power to raise prices.
  • Slesreth
    "Japan claims a degenerating relationship with Korea is the reason these controls have been put in place. These may be a reference to a dispute over South Koreans who were forced to perform labor for Japanese companies during World War II and whether compensation will be provided."

    Japan has already paid. The cost? Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Korea needs to let the bloody war go. It is over.
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. New Chinese Competitor Entering DRAM Market
  2. NAND Prices Could Rise Due to Toshiba Power Outage
  3. Patriot Viper Elite 2x 16GB DDR4-2400 Review: Covering The Basics
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.