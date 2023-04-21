Score a Free Intel A750 GPU With RTX 4090 Purchase From Japanese Retailer

A Japanese retailer is running a promotion aimed at those who would like to get the highest performance in games and try out Intel's Arc 'Alchemist' discrete GPU at the same time. For a limited time, if you buy an Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gaming graphics card (which is among the best graphics cards money can buy today) from NTT-X, the retailer will also give you a free Intel Arc A750 graphics board, reports PC Watch.

The retailer charges $2,310 (¥314,460 without VAT) for the TUF GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gaming, which may not look like a fine price for a graphics card that has an MSRP of $1,599. Yet, prices in Japan tend to be higher compared to prices in the USA, and when you make the purchase, NTT-X also bundles an Intel Arc A750 graphics board, making the whole package look somewhat more competitive. Furthermore, loyal customers can get a $122 (¥16,360) discount, which will sweeten the deal even more.

GeForce RTX 4090 buyers are usually performance-minded PC gaming enthusiasts with deep pockets that demand absolutely the best experience possible. By contrast, Intel's Arc A750 is a midrange offering that attempts to deliver an attractive balance of price, performance, and overall experience.

While most GeForce RTX 4090 owners would rather not get an Intel Arc graphics card at all, some of them are curious enthusiasts who would like to try one to get a taste of what Intel offers in the discrete GPU space. For them, NTT-X's offering makes a lot of sense. They could also use the free card to build an entry-level gaming PC for a family member.

It is noteworthy that getting a similar package in the U.S. may actually be a bit cheaper. Newegg has MSI's GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio 24GB for $1,599 (opens in new tab) and Intel's Arc A750 8GB for $249 (opens in new tab), so if you want to get the best graphics card and find out what Intel has to offer in the discrete GPU space, it may be easier and cheaper to make this purchase in the U.S.