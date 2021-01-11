Kingston Debuts PCIe 4.0 'Ghost Tree' NVMe SSDs Up To 4 TB

Right at the start of an all-digital CES 2021, Kingston is, at last, launching its PCIe 4.0 SSD option for the consumer market. These M.2 drives are codenamed 'Ghost Tree,' presumably because they're scary fast and with large capacities up to 4 TB.

The company's press release states that the company is aiming for read and write speeds of 7000 MB/s with Ghost Tree, which is enough to saturate the PCIe 4.0 x4 bandwidth. The drive will also come in capacities from 1 TB to 4 TB, a nice range that is big enough to store large libraries of games, or for professional workloads such as video editing.

(Image credit: Kingston)

But Wait, There's More

In addition to Ghost Tree, Kingston also revealed a new entry level PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, with capacities up to 2 TB. These are called the NV-Series.

Moreover, Kingston is also revealing the XS2000 external SSDs, which pack 500 GB to 2 TB of storage into a small, Type-C operated SSD that runs on USB 3.2 Gen2x2 for blistering fast transfer speeds.

However, at this time, that's all the information Kingston had to provide about Ghost Tree and the other SSDs. We've reached out to ask for more details about the star of the show, such as controller and NAND type, as well as pricing and availability. With low NAND prices in general, chances are this will be a competitively priced SSD.