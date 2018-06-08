HyperX Teases RGB SATA SSD at Computex

Kingston's HyperX teased a new Fury-branded RGB LED SSD at Computex.The company didn’t have set specifications for the new 2.5” SATA 6GB/s SSD (HyperX is still fine tuning the product, according to the company rep), so we don't know much at the moment.

However, the drive itself features standard SATA connectors (power and data) and an additional port that connects to the motherboard so that the RGB LED lighting can be controlled via a plethora of vendor-specific software, and the SSD can be daisy chained to multiple RGB devices. The company didn’t specify which motherboards would support the new RGB LED SSD.

The only viable specification HyperX provided were the sequental read and write speeds, rated at up to 500MB/s and 480MB/s, respectively. This is well below the performance of the company's Savage-branded SSD, which is rated for 560MB/s and 530MB/s sequential read and write speeds using a Phison S10 controller with TLC NAND. With slower rated speeds, the new Fury RGB LED SSD may be less about performance and more about the bling, but the MSRP will undoubtedly determine the flashy storage's future.



Full specifications and pricing for the new HyperX RGB LED SSD are currently unavailable, but if you're itching for some storage that glows, the company said that it expects to start shipping this flashy flash storage drive in Q3 of 2018.