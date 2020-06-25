Kioxia, Formerly Toshiba, Launches Exceria Plus Consumer SSDs up to 2TB

Kioxia Exceria and Exceria Plus SSDs (Image credit: Kioxia)

Kioxia (formerly Toshiba) will launch a trio of new SSDs on June 30 launch. The Exceria and Exceria Plus series target mainstream users and enthusiasts that want to take the plunge into the world of high-speed storage.

The Exceria series comes in two different presentations. The drives are available in the standard 2.5-inch form factor with a 7mm thickness or the M.2 2280 format. Of course, the first option is limited by the SATA III interface, while the latter has more breathing room, thanks to the PCIe 3.0 x4 slot.

The 2.5-inch Exceria SSDs come in 240GB, 480GB and 960GB flavors, and the M.2 2280 drives arrive with capacities of 250GB, 500GB and 1TB.

Meanwhile, the Exceria Plus series is designed for maximum performance, so it only comes in the M.2 2280 package. The available densities include 500GB, 1TB and 2TB.

The finer details of the Exceria and Exceria Plus SSDs aren't available at the time of writing. However, Kioxia did mention usage of 3D TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS NAND chips and said that the Exceria Plus employs an eight-channel SSD controller.

Kioxia Exceria, Exceria Plus Specifications

Model Form Factor Sequential Read (MBps) Sequential Write (MBps) Random Read (IOPS) Random Write (IOPS) Endurance (TBW) Warranty Exceria Plus 2TB M.2 2280 3,400 3,200 680,000 620,000 800 5 years Exceria Plus 1TB M.2 2280 3,400 3,200 680,000 620,000 400 5 years Exceria Plus 500GB M.2 2280 3,400 2,500 420,000 570,000 200 5 years Exceria NVMe 1TB M.2 2280 1,700 1,600 350,000 400,000 400 5 years Exceria NVMe 500GB M.2 2280 1,700 1,600 350,000 400,000 200 5 years Exceria NVMe 250GB M.2 2280 1,700 1,200 200,000 290,000 100 5 years Exceria SATA 960GB 2.5-inch 555 540 81,000 88,000 240 3 years Exceria SATA 480GB 2.5-inch 555 540 82,000 88,000 120 3 years Exceria SATA 240GB 2.5-inch 555 540 79,000 87,000 60 3 years

The Exceria Plus series flaunts sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400 MBps and 3,200 MBps, respectively. Random performance is rated for up to 680,000 IOPS reads and 620,000 IOPS writes. The endurance level varies between capacities and span between 200 TBW to 800 TBW.

The sequential performance for the Exceria NVMe models maxes out at 1,700 MBps writes and 1,600 MBps reads. Random reads and writes scale up to 350,000 IOPS and 400,000 IOPS, respectively. Endurance is halved of the Exceria Plus with ratings between 100 TBW and 400 TBW.

The Exceria SATA models wield sequential read and write speeds up to 555 MBps and 540 MBps, respectively. The drives top out at 81,000 IOPS reads and 88,000 IOPS writes. They are rated between 60 TBW to 240 TBW.

Kioxia provides a limited five-year warranty for the Exceria Plus and Exceria NVMe models and a three-year warranty for the Exceria SATA drives.

The manufacturer didn't reveal pricing, so we'll have to wait until June 30.