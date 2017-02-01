Oculus Will Host A 'Landfall' Open Beta From February 2-6

Oculus will host an open beta of Force Field’s upcoming virtual reality (VR) real-time strategy title, Landfall, to let Rift owners see what the fuss is about.

Force Field revealed Landfall, a third-person RTS-style multiplayer war game for the Oculus Rift, at Oculus Connect 3 in October 2016. Our very own Seth Colaner and Fritz Nelson had the chance to try the game at OC3, and they were so impressed by the gameplay that they didn’t want to stop. Seth said he "could play Landfall with a few friends for hours."

The open beta "weekend" starts February 2 and runs until 8am PT on February 6. (That's actually four days, but sure, let's call it a weekend.) Landfall's release date remains unknown, but Force Field said it's due in early 2017. Now that January's behind us, this leaves a small window for the developer to meet that goal, and it would appear that it's entering the final stages of preparation.

“With this open beta, we invite everyone to try Landfall and let us know what you think of the game,” said Chief Creative Officer Martin de Ronde. “People from the Force Field team will be playing as well and are happy to hear your opinion—you might even fight with or against them during the beta!”

Force Field said the Landfall beta includes both the single-player campaign and co-operative multiplayer modes. It also includes "12 different soldier loadouts" and "bipedal ‘Strider’ tanks" to offer "variety and hours of entertainment."

Given that Landfall doesn't have a final release date, eager gamers shouldn't miss their chance to play the demo. As Oculus put it—once the beta closes, “it’s gone.”