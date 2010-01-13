Old Laptops Become Usable Again With SSDs

While we continue to covet the latest and greatest CPU and GPU at the top of computer parts most valuable for upgrades, SSDs could actually be the part that most significant in real world gains – especially for one currently sitting with older hard disk drive technology.

SSD maker RunCore had a CES booth with an interesting concept, where older laptops were outfitted with SSDs that transformed them to once-again usable machines. Included in the demonstration were a Dell Inspiron laptop with Intel Centrino, which includes a Pentium M CPU and an Asus Eee PC 900.

Both machines scored fairly low overall Windows Experience Indexes, with the Dell pulling in a 1.0 and the Asus a 2.1, but both scored outstanding hard disk scores of at least 6.8 thanks to the SSD.

Ars Technica described the SSD-equipped old-timers as "running Windows 7 like champions." But of course, such an upgrade would only make sense if the cost of the SSD weren't expensive to the point where buying an entirely new machine would make better sense.

A 16GB RunCore SSD costs $99 while a 32GB is $159. Would you upgrade your older laptop with one of these to give it new life, or would you prefer to put that money towards a new entry-level replacement?