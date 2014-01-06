Lenovo Announces 28-inch ThinkVision Pro2840m 4K Monitor

The ThinkVision Pro2840m is a 28-inch UltraHD display that boasts a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (157 PPI). The monitor sports true 10-bit color, DP+mDP_MHL, USB BC 1.2, 3x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0. There's also dual 2x3 watt speakers, touch sensitive buttons, a stand that allows for tilt (forward 5 degrees, backwards 25 degrees), swivel (45 degrees in either direction), and life (110 mm).
This display is expected to hit the market in April of this year, though no specific release date was given. Pricing is set at $799, which is awesome value for a 4K monitor.
