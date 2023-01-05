Lenovo’s Latest Slim-Bezeled 27-inch Legion Gaming Monitors Hit 280Hz

Lenovo’s Legion brand is all about gaming, and the company today announced a plethora of new laptops and desktops aimed at enthusiasts. Lenovo also announced two new Legion-branded gaming monitors adept at gaming and productivity tasks. Both monitors measure 27 inches across, but the differences are in the details.

The Legion Y27qf-30 has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and a 0.5 ms MPRT. More importantly for gamers, Lenovo says that the native refresh rate for the panel is 240Hz, which can be overclocked to 250Hz while supporting AMD FreeSync Premium technology. That might not sound all that fast in a world that has seen the introduction of 500Hz and 540Hz gaming monitors , but Lenovo is using a high-quality, 10-bit IPS panel instead of a Twisted Nematic (TN) panel.

Lenovo says that the Legion Y27qf-30 hits 125 percent of the sRGB color gamut and 95 percent of DCI-P3. The monitor is DisplayHDR 400 compliant (400 nits typical brightness) and has a 1000:1 contrast ratio (typical).

Regarding design, the Legion Y27qf-30 has thin, 2mm bezels along its sides and at the top. The bottom bezel is much larger at 20.6mm, and houses a "Legion" logo on the left and status LEDs on the right. The monitor is adjustable for height (135mm), tilt (-5/25 degrees), pivot (+/- 90 degrees) and swivel (+/- 30 degrees); there's even an integrated phone holder in the base.

Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 and Legion Y27f-30 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Legion Y27qf-30 Legion Y27f-30 Panel Type / Backlight IPS/WLED IPS/WLED Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560 x 1440 @ 240 Hz (250 Hz OC) 1920 x 1080 @ 240 Hz (250 Hz OC) FreeSync Premium Certified FreeSync Premium Certified Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 10-bit / DCI-P3 HDR 400 HDR 400 Response Time (MPRT) 0.5 ms 0.5 ms Brightness (mfr) 400 nits 400 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 1,000:1 Speakers 2 x 3 watts 2 x 3 watts Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.2 2x HDMI 2.2 Audio 3.5mm headphone output 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 1x up, 4x down 1x up, 4x down Bezel Width Top/sides: 2mm Top/sides: 2mm Bottom: 20.6mm Bottom: 20.6mm Weight 14.1 pounds 14.1 pounds

When it comes to connectivity, Lenovo includes two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 port. There's also an integrated hub with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports to connect your peripherals. Dual 3-watt speakers are included, and the Y27qf-30 supports Lenovo's modular LC50 webcam, which attaches to the monitor using magnets.

Next is the similarly named Legion Y27f-30, which trades the QHD resolution for a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The Legion Y27f-30 also comes with a native 240Hz refresh rate, but it can overclock much higher to 280Hz (whereas the Legion Y27qf-30 tops out at 250Hz) with a 0.5 ms MPRT. These specs put it among the top tier when it comes to the best gaming monitors .

DisplayHDR 400 and FreeSync Premium support is also found here, while the IPS panel covers 113.7 percent and 90.6 percent of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, respectively. The contrast ratio checks in at 1000:1 (typical), while the dynamic contrast ratio expands to 3,000,000:1.

The Legion Y27f-30 employs the same "3-side NearEdgeless" design as the Legion Y27qf-30, which means that you get the same good looks, adjustability and the nifty integrated phone stand. You also get the same port layout and 4-port USB-A hub.

Lenovo says that the Legion Y27f-30 and Legion Y27qf-30 will be available in May, priced at $399 and $599, respectively.