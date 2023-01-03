Alienware’s New 25-inch Gaming Monitor Cracks 500 Hz

The high refresh monitor wars are heating up, and Alienware is the latest to fire off a fresh salvo at the competition. Alienware today announced its new 500 Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H). In order to reach that 500 Hz rate, you won't find a 4K or even QHD resolution panel. Instead, the AQ2524H uses a 24.5-inch IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel.

However, there are some stipulations that Alienware has put in place for gamers to reach that magic 500 Hz number. For starters, when using HDMI 2.1, you max out at a native 240 Hz. Moving over to a DisplayPort 1.4 connection doubles the native refresh rate to 480 Hz. You'll need to enable the overclocking function within the OSD to access 500 Hz over DisplayPort 1.4.

In Extreme mode, response time is listed at 0.5 ms (gray to gray), and the AQ2524H is Nvidia G-Sync certified. That means that you can use the Nvidia Reflex Analyzer to track overall system latency. Alienware claims that the AQ2524H sports typical brightness of 400 nits, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, which is just average for an IPS panel. You won't find Mini LEDs or multiple dimming zones here, just an edge-lit LED setup. With that said, the AQ2524H's 10-bit panel should be capable of covering 99 percent of the sRGB color space.

(Image credit: Alienware)

Other features include an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the monitor's brightness given the lighting conditions in the room and three-zone AlienFX lighting. The AQ2524H is also height-adjustable while supporting tilt (-5 to 21 degrees), swivel (-20 to 20 degrees) and pivot (-90 to 90 degrees).

Regarding connectivity, Alienware has fitted the AQ2524H with two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.2 (Gen 1), one headphone jack, and one audio line-out port.

Alienware does not have exact pricing or availability nailed down yet for the AQ2524H, but it does say that the monitor will launch during Q1 2023.