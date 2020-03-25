Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Leaked Images Show Two USB-C Ports

(Image credit: Pricebaba)

Lenovo confirmed its Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone earlier this month, looking to move in on the space created by competitors like Razer and Xiaomi by offering a Snapdragon 865 processor and the first 5G connection on a dedicated gaming handheld. Now, supposed leaks from the Chinese patent office are giving prospective buyers their first look at what the phone’s aesthetics and even features might be.

Yesterday, Indian price comparison site Pricebaba’s sister news site, Pricebaba Daily , claimed to have spotted several high-resolution renders of the phone on the Chinese patent website, CNIPA. I couldn’t find any patent listing on the English version of the CNIPA site, but it’s likely that the listing might not be available overseas.

(Image credit: Pricebaba)

Pricebaba’s leaked renders show the phone in both red and black variants, with complex detailing of either color running across the sides of the phone, while a transparent back case shows off its components and prominent Legion branding. This gives speculators a good look at what kind of power it might pack, including what seems to look like an active SoC cooler (marked with “COOL”), a 5,050 MaH battery and three back cameras with a ToF sensor for facial recognition. It also appears to have vents along the top and bottom, as well as two USB-C ports on the bottom--one for charging and one for accessories.

However, the processor branding for all of the renders refer to the phone having a Snapdragon 855, even though Lenovo already said it'd feature the 865. In that case, these renders could so old that they're not indicative of the final design. As with all patents, expect the final product to change.

We don’t know anything about the the Legion Gaming Phone display's refresh rate or RAM yet, but with the Razer Phone 2 offering 120 Hz and Samsung equipping the Galaxy S20 with LPDDR5 RAM, it’s likely to remain competitive with those.