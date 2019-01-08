Trending

Lenovo Packs in the Features With New 44-Inch Legion Monitor

Lenovo’s packing FreeSync 2, 144Hz and 4.6 million pixels into its next ultrawide gaming monitor: the Lenovo Legion Y44w. We saw it in-person during the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week, and in addition to offering some premium specs, it has some fun features, like a stowaway USB hub we loved to push, a light-up, removable Harman Kardon speaker at the base and a fun, yet subtle, stand.

Lenovo Legion Y44w Gaming Monitor Specs

Panel TypeVA
Curve Radius1800R
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio43.4 inches / 32:10
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate3840x1200 @ 144HzFreeSync 2
Response Time (GTG)99% sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3
Brightness450 nits
Ports2x HDMI 2.0DisplayPort 1.4USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2)USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1)4x USB 3.0Audio out
AudioRemovable Harman Kardon speaker
Panel Dimensions (WxDxH)313.55mm x 461.63mm ~ 591.63mm x 1058.66mm
PriceStarts at $1,199.99

Starting at $1,1999.99, you can see Lenovo packed in some premium specs and capabilities. The Lenovo Legion Y44w is among Lenovo’s first HDR400-certified displays, offers picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, for connecting two PCs, and is TUV Eye-certified, meaning it should reduce eye strain. 

The peek-a-boo USB hub holds 2 USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack. Sticking out of the bottom bezel, it has a bright blue, thick button that takes a bit of force to push in, at which point it clicks. It felt pretty sturdy, thick and quality and is a nifty way of accessing some extra ports

The Lenovo Legion Y44w hits stores this April. It will come with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, USB Type-C and USB Type-C-to-Type A cables.

Lenovo Legion Y27gq Gaming Monitor

Also coming in April for those looking for something a bit smaller and less pricey is the Lenovo Legion Y27gq, a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2560x1440), TN panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and TUV Eye certification. It even has the same stand and detachable speakers as the Legion Y44w, for $999.

Lenovo Legion Y27gq Specs

Panel TypeTN
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio27 inches / 16:9
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate2560x1440 @ 240Hz
Color Gamut90% DCI-P3
Response Time (GTG)0.5ms
Brightness400 nits
PortsHDMI DisplayPort 4x USB 3.0 Audio combo jack
AudioRemovable Harman Kardon speaker
Panel Dimensions (WxDxH)284.4mm x 431.62mm~561.62mm x 614mm
PriceStarts at $999.99
  • jason.gress 08 January 2019 03:25
    32:10 is pretty interesting. I haven't used a 16:10 monitor in several years, and loved it. (I just went bigger and don't miss it, but it was a great aspect ratio.)

    The price is a bit much, though. It does lay the groundwork for others, which is always nice.
  • Tat 15 January 2019 15:11
    At 1199.99$ it's a steal, but at 11999.99$ I would surely take a pass...
